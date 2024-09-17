Firstsource collaborates with Microsoft to drive digital transformation offerings

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a leading global provider of specialist domain-led Business Process Services (BPS) and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver cutting-edge digital transformation services to clients worldwide. Using the power of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Firstsource aims to enhance its service offerings, driving innovation and efficiency across various industries.

Under this new initiative, Firstsource will utilize Azure OpenAI Service, Azure AI Search, and Azure AI Language to provide generative AI powered solutions and business platforms that unlock the full potential of enterprise data. These solutions will offer a multi-modal, multi-channel search experience, significantly improving effectiveness and personalization for businesses.

“Delivering exceptional value and prioritizing our clients’ interests requires identifying the most effective solutions across the entire ecosystem. At Firstsource, we have cultivated a powerful network of industry-leading partners, allowing us to seamlessly integrate their capabilities – like Azure OpenAI – with our own. The collaboration with Microsoft enables us to offer clients the best of both worlds, where the combined value far exceeds the sum of its parts. Our goal is to leverage this network to solve complex challenges for our customers, delivering solutions that are truly cutting-edge and transformative”, said, Ritesh Idnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at Firstsource Solutions.

Hasit Trivedi, Chief Digital & AI Officer at Firstsource Solutions, added, “Our strategic goal is to accelerate the adoption of AI and digital technologies, empowering our clients to transform their businesses and achieve lasting impact. This collaboration allows us to design and implement intelligent, tailored solutions that directly address each client’s unique challenges. By enhancing data accessibility and operational efficiency, we also boost employee satisfaction—an essential aspect of our mission to drive meaningful digital transformation across industries.”

Sangita Singh, General Manager, ITES at Microsoft India and South Asia, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Firstsource to drive digital transformation for enterprises in the era of AI. By integrating Microsoft Azure AI with Firstsource’s AI-powered solutions, enterprises can harness generative AI to enhance data accessibility and productivity. This collaboration will drive innovation and deliver more effective, personalized experiences, ultimately boosting employee satisfaction.”

This collaboration follows the launch of Firstsource relAI, an AI-focused digital transformation suite of platforms, solutions, and offerings, reinforcing Firstsource’s commitment to driving deep-tech transformations. Firstsource’s clients can expect to benefit from more efficient operations, improved decision-making, and personalized experiences by leveraging natural language processing, large language models, and advanced retrieval and search technology.