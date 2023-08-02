Flipcarbon boosts its leadership team; Onboards veterans across HR and Finance

Flipcarbon, a full stack business consulting firm announced the appointment of four veterans to its leadership team. Flipcarbon offers Fractional CHRO, CFO and CTO services across enterprises, SMEs and startups. Bharat Karnani has joined as Principal Consultant, CFO Services, after working with firms such as The Edge Partnership – The Edge in Asia, Phillip Capital and ADSS for more than 15 years. Bharat’s stint in the Middle East is aligned well to Flipcarbon’s global ambitions. Dr. Nidhi Shukla and Partha Roy have both joined as Principal Consultants for the CHRO practice after spending more than 25 and 21 years respectively in various stints. Dr. Nidhi brings with her rich experience from academia whereas, Partha Roy is an industry honed HR professional with stints at Reliance Communications, MTS and Purple Iris. The latest addition to the team is Kumar Abhimanyu who has joined as a Partner.

Abhimanyu will spearhead the CHRO practice and will be extensively working on bridging the gap from strategy to execution, propelling growth for clientele across industries.

Kumar Abhimanyu joins Flipcarbon after leading the HR practice for renowned and large organizations such as Dabur, SABMiller/AB-InBev, Bajaj Allianz, and IDFC First Bank. In all his previous assignments, he has been known for transformational projects, managing complex business problems with ease and has been instrumental in moving the Boardroom agenda to the marketplace.

With enriching global exposure, Abhimanyu has also led the integration and cultural transformation of two Global beverage brands, possibly being part of the 3rd largest takeover in history in 2016. Moreover, at a very early stage, he also led post-M&A integration efforts in Turkey, navigating intricate labor laws across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, which helped the organization grow significantly through people interventions.

In addition to his remarkable achievements, Abhimanyu is also an accomplished Executive Coach from INSEAD-Fontainebleau, specializing in empowering individuals and teams to reach their full potential.

Kumar Abhimanyu, said “I am excited to be part of an organization that is truly driving transformative changes across the business landscape. We are committed to unlocking the brilliance within India’s economy by adopting collaborative, and business impact-driven consulting approaches. Success extends beyond refining products or implementing sophisticated market strategies. The key determinant lies in the strategy you adopt to enhance employee performance and management, ultimately shaping the fate of your business aspiration.”

Prabhash Nirbhay, Founder, Flipcarbon, said, “The Bharat story has never been stronger, and we clearly see the impact of our work that we do across enterprises, SMEs, and startups. Today we have a committed CXO Suite, a very strong Leadership team, great young talent and the ability to hire from pretty much anywhere we want. We are also clear that as a full stack consulting firm we can address whatever is thrown at us as a challenge. Our work is at the tipping point, and expanding our leadership team will help us create true value for our clients. “

Deepak Kewalramani, Co-Founder, Flipcarbon CFO Practice, said, “We are a catalyst for change, and whether it is our clients or teams, we believe in truly partnering with them, and being able to showcase a clear impact. With Bharat, Dr. Nidhi, Partha and Abhimanyu on board, I am more confident than ever in unlocking 10x growth for our clients, and our teams.”