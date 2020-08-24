Flix by Beetel appoints Puneet Gupta, as Business Head

Read Article

Flix Accessories, powered by Beetel group has announced the appointment of Puneet Gupta as their Business Head, India. With strong expertise and proven track record, in the technology and Lifestyle domain, Puneet will lead company’s Business initiatives for the Indian markets, focussing on building and growing Flix in the highly competitive smart accessories space in India.

Puneet, with his diverse experience of over 24 years, has been credited for his significant contribution in the growth of Tech industry in India. In his new role, he will be responsible for strategically leading Consumer business unit that encompasses Flix and factory in Ludhiana (Punjab).

Sanjeev Chhabra (Managing Director) said, “We are extremely pleased to have Puneet lead our Flix Team. We believe his vast expertise and vision will play an instrumental role in strengthening our brand in the Indian markets and take it to new heights of growth and expansion. We extend a warm welcome and congratulate him on his new role with us.”

Puneet Gupta – Business Head, Flix said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Beetel family. It would be a great opportunity to work with a Make in India brand. I look forward to contributing to the growth of the company and play a significant role in their vision of leading the future of Smart Accessories in India”

Puneet is an Industry veteran. Prior to Flix he worked with several Indian and International brands which includes Oraimo, STK, iTel, MoLife, Luminous etc. In this role, at prior organizations, he has built businesses from scratch and delivered 10X growth.

