Flock adds Zoom integration, video recording

To provide users with an enhanced work from home experience, leading Cloud-based workplace communication and collaboration platform Flock has announced the launch of four new features including Zoom integration.

“We’re excited to introduce a smooth integration with Zoom that allows users to join their next Zoom video conference directly from within Flock,” the platform said.

Flock also announced emoji updates, video recording and a feedback tool.

With the new video recording feature, enterprise users will now have the option to record every video conference from the beginning, Flock said, adding that it saw an 800 per cent jump in video calls with the rise in remote work due to the pandemic.

“Just type the slash command /video to launch a video call within any channel with automatic video recording, and the rest will be taken care of. After the call ends, one can get the recordings from Admin Controls dashboard at any time,” Flock said.

Now, users can request the features they want to see in Flock right within the app itself. The new Flock Feedback tool takes the user’s feature request and sends it straight to Flock’s product team.

So users now do not have to email and wait for someone to respond.

Flock said it now supports skin tone options for emoji in Channels.

(IANS)

