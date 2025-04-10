FNP partners with CleverTap to power intelligent, personalised customer engagement at scale

FNP has partnered with CleverTap to further enhance its digital-first approach to customer experience. This collaboration aims to deliver intelligent, timely, and personalised communication that strengthens brand affinity and drives customer delight across every touchpoint.

With a rich legacy of making celebrations memorable through thoughtful gifts and reliable delivery, FNP continues to invest in technology that complements its customer-centric ethos. Through this partnership, FNP will leverage CleverTap’s AI-powered segmentation and omnichannel capabilities to accurately identify users and reduce redundant communication. This will enable the brand to deliver contextual, real-time engagement that enhances the overall customer experience.

“At FNP, we’re always exploring meaningful ways to elevate the customer journey,” said Avi Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, FNP. “With CleverTap, we’re excited to unlock new possibilities in hyper-personalised engagement—bringing together data, automation, and agility to enrich every experience, from discovery to delivery.”

With CleverTap,the brand will now be able to drive higher conversions at key moments in the customer journey—such as during sign-up or checkout—using real-time triggers and personalised nudges. With automation at scale, FNP can deliver timely reminders and promotional offers with minimal manual intervention.

Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer, CleverTap said, “With our platform’s ability to unify customer data and drive real-time engagement, we’re excited to partner with FNP and provide support in creating even more meaningful and seamless user experiences for their customers.”

This partnership marks a key step in FNP’s ongoing commitment to innovation-led growth, as the brand continues to shape the future of gifting through consumer-first thinking and smart, data-backed engagement.