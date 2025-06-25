Force Motors taps Zoho for end-to-end digital overhaul of dealer network

Force Motors Limited, India’s largest van manufacturer and a respected name in indigenous automotive engineering, has announced a strategic partnership with Zoho Corporation to accelerate its digital transformation journey. This collaboration is part of the company’s ambitious initiative, Project DigiForce, aimed at revolutionizing customer engagement and streamlining dealer operations through modern, intelligent technologies.

At the heart of this partnership lies the rollout of Zoho’s advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Dealer Management System (DMS) platforms, supplemented by a suite of 12 AI-powered applications. This new, cloud-based solution will unify operations across Force Motors’ vast nationwide network of over 200 dealerships, 70 service centers, and 30 parts centers, while also integrating with global distributors in more than 40 countries.

The new CRM-DMS system is designed to replace outdated legacy platforms, enabling Force Motors to enhance marketing, sales, after-sales service, and customer support through automation, contextual insights, and real-time collaboration. It promises to create a seamless experience for customers—from vehicle discovery and purchase to post-sales service and support—while also empowering dealers with data-driven tools to improve productivity and business performance.

Advertisement

Customer-Centric Vision Meets Technology Leadership

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment in Force Motors’ digital evolution,” said Prasan Firodia, Managing Director of Force Motors. “Through Project DigiForce and our collaboration with Zoho, we’re reimagining how we deliver customer value. The unified platform will not only enhance our operations across India but also extend these benefits to our global partners. Working with Zoho, a global tech leader with strong Indian roots, reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence.”

Zoho, known for its deep-stack technology and global presence, brings a modular and scalable platform tailored to meet automotive industry needs. Highlighting the strategic importance of the partnership, Mani Vembu, CEO of Zoho, noted, “Force Motors is leveraging digital transformation as a growth catalyst. With this partnership, we aim to create a connected ecosystem that strengthens collaboration and delivers intelligent, personalized engagement across every customer touchpoint.”

Driving Dealer Efficiency and Global Synergy

The collaboration will enable dealer partners to professionalize and scale their operations with AI-enhanced insights, improved service workflows, and centralized visibility. From sales tracking to customer feedback loops, the new tools promise to modernize dealer interactions and improve service delivery standards across the board.

Force Motors’ dealer ecosystem, already one of the largest in India, is expected to see immediate operational efficiencies and long-term strategic advantages from the unified digital backbone.

As the company enters its next phase of growth, digital transformation powered by Zoho positions Force Motors to lead in both customer satisfaction and operational excellence—setting a new standard for technology adoption in the Indian automotive sector.