Forescout expands in Asia Pacific and Japan with its new Singapore HQ and India customer support hub

Forescout Technologies Inc., the global leader in automated cybersecurity, announced the creation of a new Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore as well as a new support center in Pune, India which will serve both global customer support and regional operations.

“Singapore has become a huge cybersecurity hub for the region with a mature understanding of the global threat landscape,” said Dave Patnaik, regional vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan, Forescout. “Our customers are looking at very specific IT spending as cyber threats in the region have increased. Forescout’s platform offers tools to understand their assets and associated risks and by expanding our presence across the region and providing localized support and operations, we can support our customers during this time of immense digital transformation.”

While Singapore has become a central hub and model of good cyber hygiene for other countries in the region, additional countries like India and South Asia are also investing more heavily in cybersecurity as the APJ region continues to see unprecedented levels of threats in recent years. Organizations are looking for ways to increase their visibility of assets on their networks, through automation, to address the growing number of threats and support critical industries such as financial services, healthcare and manufacturing. Having a focused support center will enable Forescout to provide critical support to organizations across the region.

In addition to the opening of its new office in Singapore, Forescout also opened a new base in Pune, India. The office will be a regional and global support hub providing 24×7 first line response for customers as well as a local specialist team to provide regional service to APJ based organizations.

“India’s fast developing economy and country wide investment into technical training and education provides a great base for us to onboard our new team and invest in regional sales growth,” continued Dave Patnaik, regional vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan, Forescout.

”We have built an amazing team to deliver a high standard of customer care to our customers and partners globally and regionally and I am excited about the expansion of this regional development.”

Forescout has also engaged several global system integrator partners in India such as TCS, Infosys, HCL, Wipro, and L&T to consolidate global support and customer engagement.

“We are seeing huge demand for our platform to provide data driven insights on threat detection and risk for organisations so they can drive better visibility and automate decision making,” said Keith Weatherford, VP, WW Channel, Forescout. “It was key that we worked with core partners that could help scale our customer support and integration program and our new GSI partners will allow us to support global and regional initiatives at scale and across industry.”