Fortinet Acquires Cloud Security and Networking Innovator OPAQ Networks

Fortinet has announced that it has acquired OPAQ Networks, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud provider based in Herndon, Virginia. OPAQ’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) cloud solution protects organizations’ distributed networks – from data centers, to branch offices, to remote users, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Fortinet’s Security Fabric combined with OPAQ’s patented ZTNA solution enhances Fortinet’s existing SASE offering to form the best-in-class SASE cloud security platform with the industry’s only true Zero Trust access and security by providing industry-leading next-generation firewall and SD-WAN capabilities, web security, sandboxing, advanced endpoint, identity / multi factor authentication, multi-cloud workload protection, cloud application security broker (CASB), browser isolation, and web application firewalling capabilities.

Moreover, OPAQ’s platform is purpose built to be partner friendly, empowering MSSPs, carriers and high value-add partners to easily integrate the SASE multi-tenant platform into their own offering and add value to business and government organization customers with their Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center expertise and advanced professional services.

Given remote workforce trends, with exponentially more users, devices, applications, services, and data outside of a traditional enterprise edge than inside, the integration of Fortinet’s broad Security Fabric with OPAQ’s cloud platform will offer customers and partners even more choices in how they can consume best-of-breed security and is yet another unique and differentiated way Fortinet is empowering customers with the best, integrated security and networking innovation in real-time.

With the OPAQ acquisition, unlike other cloud security providers, Fortinet will deliver:

The best of scalability, performance, and security compared to any cloud security vendor.

A broad integrated suite of cloud security solutions providing true Zero Trust security, unlike other ZTNA providers who leave many unprotected gaps in the attack surface.

One-of-a-kind ZTNA solution with continuous security innovation at scale, leveraging Fortinet’s top-notch R&D talent to deliver security substance “under the hood”.

Security and networking fully integrated, including Fortinet’s industry-leading SD-WAN, furthering the company’s Security-driven Networking approach.

The most partner-friendly ZTNA offering in the market that remains true to Fortinet’s ongoing commitment to its valued partners.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

