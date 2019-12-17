Fortinet acquires SOAR provider CyberSponse

Fortinet has announced that it has completed the acquisition of CyberSponse, a leading Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform provider based in Arlington, Virginia. CyberSponse, already a Fortinet Security Fabric partner, will further extend the automation and incident response capabilities of FortiAnalyzer, FortiSIEM and FortiGate, for example, and further simplify security operations.

Today’s cyberthreat landscape is constantly evolving. Furthermore, the increasing number of point security products adds to alert fatigue that exacerbates an already complex security operations environment that is set against the backdrop of a cybersecurity skills shortage. To combat this complexity enterprises and service providers seek to simplify their operations and maximize the efficiency of today’s security operations centers (SOCs) by consolidating and triaging alerts from a wide range of security products, automate the analysis and the repetitive tasks to save valuable resources, and leverage well-defined playbooks to enable real time incident response.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.