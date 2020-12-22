Fortinet collaborates with AWS to build Cybersecurity Solutions

Read Article

Fortinet has announced new integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to further provide customers with advanced security across their cloud platforms, applications, and network. Fortinet’s cloud security solutions – including its virtual next-generation firewall, FortiGate-VM and web application firewall (WAF), FortiWeb – are designed to protect workloads and business applications across on-premises data centers and cloud environments.

Fortinet is continuing to provide a broad set of natively integrated security solutions using AWS to provide customers with full visibility and control of applications and centralized management across cloud and hybrid environments. The newest integrations on AWS include:

Fortinet Security Fabric for AWS

Today’s announcement builds on Fortinet’s existing collaboration with AWS. Fortinet delivers natively integrated and enhanced security for available AWS services, including Amazon GuardDuty, AWS CloudFormation and AWS Outposts. Supporting the broadest set of use cases, Fortinet’s Security Fabric offers customers with comprehensive security for AWS workloads including firewall, security gateway, intrusion prevention and web application security. AWS is also part of Fortinet Open Fabric Ecosystem, one of the industry’s largest cybersecurity ecosystems. The Fortinet Security Fabric protects customer environments across physical, virtual, cloud or hybrid infrastructures with the following unique capabilities:

• Single-pane-of-glass control and management. The Security Fabric enables organizations to centrally manage both cloud and on-premises security functionality, which helps eliminate human errors while reducing the time burden on limited IT resources. The Security Fabric delivers centralized security management using a consistent operational model.

• Cloud native visibility and control. With Fortinet’s Security Fabric, organizations gain in-depth visibility into AWS application deployments and the ability to apply intent-based policies. By using dynamic address groups and logical naming of cloud-based resources, the Security Fabric allows organizations to scale out security policies across the cloud infrastructure.

• Broad protection across the attack surface. Fortinet offers AWS customers a broad set of network security products, allowing organizations the ability to add an additional layer of protection and securely run any application anywhere, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet said, “Enterprises are increasingly looking to integrate both native cloud security and Fortinet’s enterprise-class cloud security offerings to protect their workloads on AWS. Fortinet has always collaborated closely with AWS on security initiatives and we will leverage AWS Marketplace to further enable rapid deployment.”

“Fortinet’s new Consulting Services available in AWS Marketplace was very valuable in optimizing the security of our AWS implementation. AdvisorEngine leveraged Fortinet’s services to design, architect and implement the FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall to enhance our security posture. The service was easy to procure and to arrange through via the new placement in AWS Marketplace,” Vladimir Baranov CTO @ AdvisorEngine Inc.

“With the introduction of AWS Network Firewall, customers can leverage global threat intelligence from Fortinet to protect their VPCs and securely accelerate their cloud journey. We are pleased to expand our relationship with Fortinet to provide our customers with managed, advanced protection for their AWS deployments,”Andrew Thomas, General Manager of Perimeter Protection, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]