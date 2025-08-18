Fortinet Enhances FortiRecon to Align with Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Framework to Help Organizations Stay Ahead of Threats

Fortinet announced significant enhancements to the FortiRecon platform, evolving it into one of the industry’s most comprehensive solutions aligned to the continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) framework. The latest release introduces expanded internal attack surface monitoring, adversary-centric dark web intelligence, and security orchestration, all in a single, unified platform. These enhancements help organisations proactively identify and prioritise real-world exposures, validate risks like an attacker would, and accelerate response, ultimately reducing the likelihood and impact of breaches.

“CISOs and security teams are overwhelmed by growing attack surfaces and an endless stream of unprioritised alerts,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President of Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “With the latest enhancements to FortiRecon, we’re giving organisations an attacker’s eye view of their internal and external exposures, backed by AI-powered threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs, real-world validation, and automated response. This allows organisations to cut through the noise, focus on what matters most, and measurably reduce risks and vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them.”

The announcement comes amid growing demand for exposure-driven security strategies as organisations struggle to manage expanding attack surfaces, alert fatigue, and fragmented security operations. According to Gartner®, “By 2026, organisations prioritising their security investments based on a continuous exposure management program will be three times less likely to suffer from a breach.”

A Unified Platform for Continuous Threat Exposure Management

FortiRecon, in combination with its strong integration to the Fortinet AI-Driven Security Operations Center (SOC) platform, now delivers capabilities across the five pillars of the Gartner CTEM framework—scoping, discovery, prioritisation, validation, and mobilisation—enabling organisations to operationalise these pillars within a single, tightly integrated platform and drive coordinated remediation efforts across security and IT teams. The latest enhancements include:

Attack surface management: Continuously monitors and delivers an adversary’s view of the organisation’s internal and external digital attack surface. The latest release adds National Vulnerability Database (NVD) severity ratings, in addition to FortiRecon Active Exploitation severity ratings for faster and smarter patching.

Continuously monitors and delivers an adversary’s view of the organisation’s internal and external digital attack surface. The latest release adds National Vulnerability Database (NVD) severity ratings, in addition to FortiRecon Active Exploitation severity ratings for faster and smarter patching. Adversary-centric intelligence: Provides actionable threat insights from dark web activity, ransomware intelligence, leaked credentials, vulnerabilities being exploited in the wild, and at-risk vendors. Enhancements include bulk indicators of compromise (IOC) downloads and stealer infection details, accelerating SOC workflows, and improving breach detection.

Provides actionable threat insights from dark web activity, ransomware intelligence, leaked credentials, vulnerabilities being exploited in the wild, and at-risk vendors. Enhancements include bulk indicators of compromise (IOC) downloads and stealer infection details, accelerating SOC workflows, and improving breach detection. Brand protection: Monitors for domain impersonation, rogue mobile apps, phishing campaigns, and executive targeting. FortiRecon Brand Protection uses proprietary algorithms to monitor, detect, and take down fake phishing domains, brand and executive impersonations, rogue mobile applications on multiple app stores, data leaks in code repos, open bucket exposures, and phishing campaigns, and helps protect executive online presence.

Monitors for domain impersonation, rogue mobile apps, phishing campaigns, and executive targeting. FortiRecon Brand Protection uses proprietary algorithms to monitor, detect, and take down fake phishing domains, brand and executive impersonations, rogue mobile applications on multiple app stores, data leaks in code repos, open bucket exposures, and phishing campaigns, and helps protect executive online presence. Security orchestration: Leverages security orchestration and automated playbooks to investigate and respond to security threat findings. FortiRecon Security Orchestration reduces the time needed for responders to prioritise and take appropriate actions by automating and streamlining security workflows.

Existing FortiFlex customers may use their FortiFlex credits to deploy FortiRecon Cloud. FortiFlex offers usage-based licensing with the security industry’s broadest catalog for customers with dynamic hybrid and multi-cloud environments and MSSPs. When purchased through major cloud marketplaces, FortiFlex can also help customers meet cloud committed spend obligations.