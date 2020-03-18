Fortinet expands AI-driven Security Offerings

Read Article

Fortinet has launched FortiAI, a first-of-its-kind on-premises appliance that leverages self-learning Deep Neural Networks (DNN) to speed threat remediation and handle time consuming, manual security analyst tasks. FortiAI’s Virtual Security Analyst embeds one of the industry’s most mature cybersecurity artificial intelligence – developed by Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs – directly into an organization’s network to deliver sub-second detection of advanced threats.

To address these challenges faced by security professionals today, Fortinet is unveiling FortiAI Virtual Security Analyst to accelerate threat remediation. FortiAI handles many of the time consuming, manual tasks currently expected of security professionals, preserving their time for higher value security functions. FortiAI’s self-learning capabilities continue to get smarter once deployed in an organization’s network.

FortiAI leverages Deep Learning known as Deep Neural Networks, which mimic neurons in the human brain, to make complex decisions based on its scientific analysis of threats specific to the organization where it is deployed. As FortiAI’s artificial intelligence continues to mature, organizations benefit from having FortiAI’s Virtual Security Analyst effectively transform and adapt threat protection.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet “Fortinet has invested heavily in FortiGuard Labs cloud-based AI-driven threat intelligence, allowing us to detect more threats, more quickly and more accurately. FortiAI takes the artificial intelligence knowledge from FortiGuard Labs and packages it specifically for on-premises deployments. This gives customers the power of FortiGuard Labs directly in their environment, with self-learning AI to identify, classify and investigate sophisticated threats in sub-seconds.”