Fortinet expands integration of its Dynamic Cloud Security solutions with AWS solution

Fortinet has announced the extension of the Fortinet dynamic cloud security offerings for advanced security on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Fortinet has integrated its FortiGate-VM with the recently released AWS CloudFormation third-party resource provider framework and now offers new Fortinet managed rulesets for AWS Web Application Firewall (AWS WAF). In addition, Fortinet’s cloud security offerings now support Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) Ingress Routing enhancements.

Through these integrations, Fortinet continues to underscore its commitment to securing all cloud environments. Organizations are adopting cloud at a rapid pace. As cloud migration continues to accelerate, a recent (ISC) 2 report found that the top cloud security concern for cybersecurity professionals is data loss and leakage. Fortinet’s robust cloud security portfolio provides end-to-end security that unifies security controls and visibility in various cloud environments to protect the entire infrastructure and effectively manage risks, such as data loss and other threats.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet , “The cloud provides a number of business-critical benefits, and having the right security solutions in place is key in successful cloud operations. As organizations increasingly leverage AWS, our collaboration to deliver cybersecurity solutions on the cloud helps to enhance security and allow organizations to reap the full breadth of benefits the cloud provides.”

Fortinet is continuing to provide a broad set of natively integrated security solutions on AWS, providing additional layers of security and increasing customers’ confidence and flexibility to deploy applications on-premises or in the cloud.