Fortinet expands integration with Amdocs to enable service providers to deliver advanced secure SD-WAN services

Read Article

Fortinet has announced the integration of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN with Amdocs’ extensible orchestration solution to empower service providers to deliver managed SD-WAN and security services across customer premises, data centers and the cloud, while reducing deployment and operational costs.

The ability of service providers to deliver scalable commercial SD-WAN and security services traditionally requires significant investment in time and resources. The solution and partners’ ecosystem on which these services are based on may require complex integration and testing that will result in a long time to market and high costs. In the very competitive and fast evolving service offering market for SD-WAN and security, the pre-integrated solution from Fortinet and Amdocs significantly reduces the time and effort required for the solution’s onboarding within a service provider’s environment – thus providing accelerated time to market, reduced costs and improved return on investment.

The Amdocs service lifecycle management and orchestration solution empowers service providers to rapidly define, launch, fulfill and operate Fortinet Secure SD-WAN’s full range of next-generation firewall security services embedded with native and scalable SD-WAN capabilities. This combined solution, with the proper automation and orchestration layer on top of SD-WAN, provides critical service agility and ability to quickly and efficiently scale to a large number of customers and sites. Fortinet’s carrier-grade Secure SD-WAN solution can be deployed on customer premises, in data centers and in the public cloud, allowing service providers the scalability to offer new revenue-generating services to enterprises of any size, small or large. These include managed SD-WAN services, advanced security services and SD-Branch services thanks to the Physical and Virtual Network Functions (PNF and VNF) of Fortinet’s industry leading Secure SD-WAN solution.

In addition, with the PNFs and VNFs, service providers are uniquely positioned to evolve their SD-WAN services to provide revenue generating managed services from headquarters, branches and data centers through the WAN and into the public cloud.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet, said, “Secure SD-WAN is becoming the most significant WAN service for enterprise organizations for its ability to facilitate digital innovation via business-aware connectivity in a growing hybrid environment. This represents both a challenge and an opportunity for service providers who must deliver efficient, scalable and secure SD-WAN services to facilitate increased ROI, create new value-added services, and drive revenue and market share growth. The integration of Fortinet’s industry-leading Secure SD-WAN solution with Amdocs’ orchestration platform enables service providers to efficiently deliver a pre-integrated and automated service that meets enterprise needs while optimizing their costs and accelerating time to market.”

“Partnering with Fortinet allows us to further enable service providers to deliver differentiated managed secure SD-WAN services while improving time to market. Multi-site, mid-market and enterprise customers represent a growth opportunity for CSPs. Our pre-integrated service lifecycle management and orchestration capabilities including SD-WAN, application-aware routing and best-of-breed next-generation firewall (NGFW), simplify and accelerate the creation of service offerings for this growing market,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs.