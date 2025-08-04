Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program surpasses 3,000 integrations across more than 400 partners

Fortinet announced that its Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program has surpassed 3,000 integrations across more than 400 technology partners. This milestone reinforces the openness and collaborative power of the Fortinet Security Fabric, enabling customers to seamlessly integrate security across complex, multivendor environments while addressing the challenges of digital transformation.

“The rapid expansion of our Fabric-Ready Partner Program to over 3,000 integrations underscores Fortinet’s commitment to delivering interoperable, end-to-end security solutions that simplify operations for our customers. By nurturing one of the largest ecosystems among cybersecurity vendors, we enable organisations to seamlessly secure their digital landscapes, regardless of their existing technology stacks. The depth of our integrations also helps organisations consolidate their security tools, bolstering efficiency and productivity,” said Jaime Romero, Executive Vice President, Marketing at Fortinet

Meeting the demands of modern IT environments

As the digital attack surface continues to expand, modern enterprises are now managing dozens of disparate security solutions. The majority (68%) of organisations operate between 10 and 49 security tools or platforms, which creates challenges for visibility and centralised management. Fortinet’s Open Ecosystem addresses these complexities by delivering over 3,000 pre-validated integrations optimised for the Security Fabric. These integrations span cloud, virtualisation, security operations, automation, IoT, OT, endpoint security, and networking, empowering organisations with broad visibility, enhanced security, and simplified operations.



“Fortinet’s Open Ecosystem is among the largest in the cybersecurity industry, enabling customers to integrate the Fortinet Security Fabric with their existing and future technologies,” said Neil Prasad, Vice President and Head of Global Technology Alliances at Fortinet. “With more than 3,000 integrations, we are helping organisations strengthen their overall security postures, improve the effectiveness of their security operations, and accelerate their digital journey with confidence.”

Driving customer value through collaboration

Since its inception in 2015, the Fabric-Ready Partner Program has grown its membership by 36x to include more than 400 technology partners, reflecting Fortinet’s commitment to fostering innovation and interoperability. The Fabric-Ready Program provides program infrastructure, resources, and tools for alliance partners to integrate with the Security Fabric, develop joint solutions, and become part of the Fortinet Open Ecosystem. Recent additions, such as Armis, CrowdStrike, Digital Realty, Equinix, Megaport, Qualcomm, and ServiceNow, bring specialised expertise in endpoint security, OT, IT service management, cloud connectivity, and wireless solutions, among others.

Key customer benefits of the program include:

Broad visibility : Fortinet’s open architecture and ecosystem integrations deliver broad visibility of security risks across environments.

Simplified operations : Fortinet Fabric Connectors automate security policies and workflows, minimising manual tasks and ensuring compliance.

Enhanced incident response : Partner solutions share real-time threat intelligence with the Security Fabric, enabling coordinated responses across the attack surface.

Rapid deployment : Pre-validated integrations reduce systems integration costs and accelerate time to value.

A differentiated ecosystem

Fortinet’s Open Ecosystem stands out for its scale and depth, which is among the most extensive in cybersecurity. Fortinet-developed Fabric Connectors provide turnkey automation, synchronising security policies across multivendor environments with one-click activation. From partner-developed APIs to community-driven DevOps scripts and threat-sharing collaborations, the ecosystem addresses diverse customer needs, from IoT to cloud.

The inclusive philosophy of the Fabric-Ready Partner Program continues to attract industry leaders, delivering well-architected solutions that simplify and secure customers’ digital acceleration journeys.