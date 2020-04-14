Fortinet increases efforts to close the cybersecurity skills gap, address talent shortage

Read Article

Fortinet has increased global growth of its Network Security Experts (NSE) Institute comprised of the NSE Certification program, Fortinet Network Security Academy (FNSA) and the Fortinet Veterans (FortiVet) program. With significant growth in its training and education programs, Fortinet is further advancing its efforts to close the cybersecurity skills gap and address the talent shortage.

Cyber Skills Gap is a Leading Risk

According to the 2019 ISC2 Cyber Security Workforce Study, around 2.8 million professionals currently work in cybersecurity around the globe, but an additional 4 million trained workers would be needed to close the skills gap and properly defend organizations. Organizations need a skilled workforce to protect against threats that have increased in sophistication and volume across an expanding attack surface. A Forbes Insights survey commissioned by Fortinet uncovered that CISOs are looking for more talent and need better training for employees. Recognizing this industry-wide obstacle, Fortinet is tackling the cybersecurity skills gap issue through its global NSE Institute programs.

Fortinet Narrows the Skills Gap Globally

Fortinet has a history of being a learning organization through its NSE Institute programs and initiatives focused on addressing the skills gap. Recent highlights from continued momentum across these initiatives include:

· Continued Collaboration with World Economic Forum: As a founding partner of WEF’s Centre for Cybersecurity, Fortinet has been engaging in discussions at WEF events in the past year and offering unique and valuable insights to the global cybersecurity conversation. Fortinet’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Ken Xie offered strategic insights as a panelist for the Building Resilient Health Systems session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

· Uptick in Awarded NSE Certifications: Fortinet has issued more than 270,000 NSE certifications to date, of which about 300 are for the distinguished NSE level 8. With a growth of 45 percent in NSE certifications in 2019, Fortinet is sharpening and upskilling professionals’ knowledge of the cybersecurity landscape and Fortinet’s products. The Fast Track program – made up of comprehensive workshops that cover significant topics in cybersecurity – also grew significantly with more than 300 percent growth in participants in 2019. To date, there have been more than 30,000 customers and partners who have been through the Fast Track program.

· Globally Expanding Fortinet Network Security Academy (FNSA): Through FNSA, academic institutions and nonprofits receive access to Fortinet’s NSE certification curricula to prepare students and participants for a career in cybersecurity. Fortinet has more than 200 academies in more than 60 different countries. New FNSAs to join the program in 2019 include: Al Hussein Technical University in Jordan, Business and Technical Training College in Canada, ICT School of C.P in Angola, InGenio Learning in Peru, University of Nuevo Leon in Mexico, Portmore Community College in Jamaica, Valoris in West and Central Africa, and FDETEC in Ecuador, among others.

· Helping Veterans Enter the Cybersecurity Workforce Through Training: As part of the FNSA and FortiVet program, Fortinet collaborates with nonprofit organizations focused on helping Veterans and their spouses enter the workforce. Nonprofits joining FNSA are able to provide their constituents with access to Fortinet’s NSE certifications and training, while FortiVet helps Veterans transfer relevant experiences to a career in cybersecurity. Veterans-focused nonprofits that became academies in 2019 include: Corporate America Supports You (CASY), TrainOurTroops, VetCTAP, Coding for Veterans in Canada and TechVets in the United Kingdom.