Fortinet named a challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for security service edge

Bangalore, India, May 28, 2025 – In a significant industry recognition, global cybersecurity leader Fortinet has been named a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE). This follows the company’s continued momentum across the secure networking space, including its fourth consecutive year as a Leader and highest in ability to execute in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN.

According to Fortinet, this latest placement reflects increasing enterprise adoption of its Security Service Edge solutions, customer satisfaction, and consistent execution of an ambitious innovation roadmap.

“We believe this recognition underscores Fortinet’s commitment to real-world outcomes through flexible deployments, AI-powered security, and seamless integration,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions, Fortinet.

Unified, Flexible, AI-Driven: The FortiSASE Advantage

At the heart of Fortinet’s SSE offering is FortiSASE, a comprehensive solution designed to deliver secure access from anywhere.

Fortinet emphasizes a unified platform built on FortiOS, offering a single console, endpoint agent, and centralized data lake for streamlined security.

It integrates SD-WAN and digital experience monitoring (DEM), enabling visibility and control across the network.

Its broad connectivity supports BYOD, contractors, and third-party SD-WAN, with full integration into Fortinet’s LAN/WLAN offerings.

With Fortinet Sovereign SASE, customers gain control over data residency and compliance, a critical factor for regulated industries.

AI-powered protection brings together SWG, ZTNA, CASB, FWaaS, and RBI, all accessible from one management console with visibility into GenAI app usage.

Customer-Driven Recognition and Trust

Fortinet’s strength in SSE is reflected in positive customer sentiment. It is the only vendor to receive the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recognition two years in a row for SSE.

In the 2025 “Voice of the Customer” report, FortiSASE users said:

“Reliable SSE with ZTNA solution. Users are happy from day one.”

“Top-tier cloud security for hybrid teams. Excellent performance and compliance.”

“Great experience with SIA and SPA. Strong features and functionality.”