Fortinet partners with Kerala government’s Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) to address cybersecurity skills gap

Fortinet has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department of Higher Education, Kerala, to offer its award-winning cybersecurity training and certification curriculum at no cost through the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP). This partnership aims to empower technical professionals with the skills and certifications needed to succeed as cybersecurity professionals and meet the increasing demand for expertise in network security.

As part of this collaboration, Fortinet Training Institute’s Academic Partner Program will provide access to its globally recognised Network Security Expert (NSE) certification program, comprising five proficiency levels and 11 certifications. The curriculum includes advanced courses on security-driven networking, adaptive cloud security, AI-driven security operations, and zero-trust network access. Students will gain hands-on experience through access to online labs, enabling them to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios. Additionally, they will receive exam vouchers to help them achieve globally recognised certifications. This initiative will equip students with the expertise to defend against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, making them industry-ready professionals capable of helping organisations navigate complex cybersecurity challenges and protect against emerging risks.

Addressing a growing industry challenge

This partnership is particularly critical as the global cybersecurity skills gap continues to widen. According to Fortinet’s 2024 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report, 70% of organisations believe the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals is increasing their security risks. The report also highlights a staggering global demand for 4.8 million cybersecurity professionals to close the workforce gap.

In response to this challenge, the government of Kerala is introducing Fortinet’s NSE certification as a self-paced online learning program for students. This initiative aims to develop a pipeline of highly skilled security professionals capable of meeting global standards and enhancing cybersecurity resilience.

Building on its commitment to bridging the cybersecurity skills gap in India, Fortinet is also working with AICTE to provide 100,000 virtual internships in cybersecurity and with CERT-In to advance cybersecurity awareness and training programs for academia. Through these initiatives, Fortinet continues to equip students, educators, and professionals with the expertise needed to strengthen India’s cybersecurity workforce and support the country’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

Dr. USHA TITUS (Retd.) (Executive Director) Chairperson & Managing Director, ASAP Kerala and Ex Officio Secretary to Government said, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our shared vision of fostering skill development and enhancing cybersecurity capabilities for aspiring professionals in Kerala. We believe this collaboration will pave the way for numerous opportunities, empowering students with industry-relevant knowledge and expertise. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated with the rise of advanced technologies like AI, equipping students with a comprehensive and future-ready skill set is critical to safeguarding today’s rapidly evolving digital world and ensuring resilience against emerging challenges.”

Vivek Srivastava, Country Manager, India & SAAARC at Fortinet said, “India’s rapid digitisation is unlocking tremendous opportunities, but it also brings a growing need for robust cybersecurity expertise to safeguard its digital future. Fortinet is committed to bridging this gap by equipping students and professionals with industry-recognised certifications and training programs. Through our partnership with ASAP Kerala, we aim to build a strong talent pipeline that not only addresses the skills shortage but also contributes to the nation’s resilience against evolving cyber threats.”