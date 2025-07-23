Fortinet Recognised as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms

Fortinet announced it has been recognised as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms and ranked #1 in the Secure Branch Network Modernisation use case in the accompanying Gartner Critical Capabilities for SASE Platforms report, which Fortinet believes underscores its ability to converge advanced secure SD‑WAN, universal ZTNA, and AI-Powered threat protection into a single, flexible solution.

“We are honored to be recognised as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms and believe this recognition validates our commitment to organic innovation—building a unified, AI-powered platform that spans all SASE use cases. We believe being positioned in the Leaders quadrant in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms affirms our strategy of blending proven secure SD‑WAN, universal ZTNA, and AI‑powered threat protection under a single operating system, FortiOS, and one license for added simplicity and faster ROI.”Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President of Products and Solutions at Fortinet

The Most Unified, Flexible, and Intelligent SASE Platform

This latest recognition, in Fortinet’s view, validates its unified‑platform strategy for secure digital acceleration. It follows Fortinet’s acknowledgement as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD‑WAN for the fifth consecutive year—where it was positioned highest for Ability to Execute—as well as being named a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Security Service Edge (SSE) and a 2025 Customers’ Choice for SD-WAN and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

Fortinet Unisfied SASE is built natively on FortiOS, delivering consistent security and user experience from campus to cloud to remote users through a single-vendor platform. Fortinet’s tightly integrated approach enables centralised management through one console and one agent, reducing complexity while streamlining policy enforcement and deployment. Fortinet offers over 160 points-of-presence (PoPs) and simplified licensing tiers to meet customer needs. Monthly product innovations, including AI-driven security workflows, keep the platform ahead of evolving threats and business needs.

Powering High-Performance Branch Experiences and Sovereign SASE at Global Scale

Fortinet believes the recognition in Secure Branch Network Modernisation use case in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for SASE Platforms report also underscores the company’s strength in helping customers replace legacy architectures like MPLS with a simplified, high-performance branch experience. Organisations can rapidly deploy new sites using zero-touch provisioning and centralised orchestration, significantly reducing the time and effort typically required to roll out branch locations. By converging networking and security at the edge, Fortinet empowers IT teams to deliver secure, scalable access with reduced operational overhead and lower total cost of ownership with seamless integration between secure SD-WAN and SSE that can be completed in minutes.

Fortinet continues to differentiate itself in a fast-growing market projected by Gartner to exceed $28.5 billion by 2028, with ongoing investment in its global SASE infrastructure, simplified packaging, and partner enablement. These efforts reflect Fortinet’s commitment to helping customers, channel partners, and service providers capitalise on the growing demand for hybrid work security, branch modernisation, and the ability meet data sovereignty needs for regulated industries like finance, healthcare, and government.

Analyst and Customer Validation

Fortinet’s Leader position in SASE adds to the company’s broader recognition across the cybersecurity industry, including being acknowledged in 11 Gartner Magic Quadrant reports spanning security and networking. In addition to being named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for both SASE Platforms and SD-WAN, Fortinet remains the only vendor recognised as a Customers’ Choice across all core components of SASE—SD-WAN, SSE, and ZTNA—according to Gartner Peer Insights™. Fortinet believes these distinctions further validate Fortinet’s Security Fabric platform strategy and its ability to unify security and networking across every edge.