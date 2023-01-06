Fortinet SAARC Partner Sync Conference unveils emerging business opportunities for partners

Fortinet recently hosted its annual SAARC Partner Sync conference at Hotel Conrad Cairo in Egypt, bringing together over 170 partners to discuss emerging trends and opportunities in the field of cybersecurity.

During the conference, Fortinet experts delivered a series of keynotes highlighting the evolving security landscape and provided critical insights into today’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges and how Fortinet is helping businesses address the same. In addition, the conference featured several breakout sessions and networking events, providing partners with the opportunity to learn from industry experts and share best practices with their peers. The discussions broadened perspectives and showcased future opportunities for partners in 2023 and beyond.

Vishak Raman, Regional Vice President, India, SAARC, & Southeast Asia, Fortinet: “We are excited to bring together our partners from across the SAARC region to discuss the latest trends and developments in the security industry. Their commitment to delivering the best possible security solutions to our customers has been instrumental in our success and we are grateful for their partnership. As threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, it is essential that we stay at the forefront of innovation and work together to protect our customers and their businesses. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners to provide the best possible security solutions to our customers.”