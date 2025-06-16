Fortinet unveils new AI-powered workspace security suite to protect the modern enterprise

Fortinet announced enhancements to its data and productivity security portfolio, expanding FortiMail with the launch of the FortiMail Workspace Security suite. These new capabilities establish FortiMail as the broadest and most customisable email security platform and extend protection beyond email to include browser and collaboration security. These advancements, combined with new features in FortiDLP, Fortinet’s next-generation data loss prevention (DLP) and insider risk management solution, deliver a unified, AI-powered approach to safeguarding users and sensitive data across today’s dynamic work environments.

“In today’s evolving threat landscape, securing user productivity and sensitive data requires a unified strategy that considers both outsider threats and insider risks. Cybercriminals are aiming their efforts right at users and increasingly leveraging tools like FraudGPT, BlackmailerV3, and ElevenLabs to automate the creation of malware, deepfake videos, phishing websites, and synthetic voices—making attacks more scalable, convincing, and difficult to detect. With our expanded AI-powered FortiMail Workspace Security suite and FortiDLP solutions, Fortinet empowers organisations to stay ahead of threat actors and insider risks while ensuring users, data, and productivity remain secure.” Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet

AI-Powered Defense for Communication, Collaboration, and Data Security

Today’s hybrid workforce relies heavily on SaaS and collaboration tools, increasing both productivity and the attack surface. As users interact with sensitive data across these platforms, organisations must address threats to both users and data in tandem. The 2025 Fortinet Global Threat Landscape Report highlights the rise of AI-enabled cybercrime, with attackers using automation to launch more convincing phishing, impersonation, and account takeover campaigns.

Fortinet’s enhanced workspace security solutions meet this challenge head-on with AI-powered protection across email, browsers, and collaboration environments, defending against external and internal threats wherever work happens. This spans the full spectrum of user interactions and data movement across the digital workspace:

Email security, evolved: With the acquisition and integration of Perception Point—recognised as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security1—Fortinet has significantly expanded the capabilities of the FortiMail email security platform, establishing it as the industry’s broadest and most customisable solution. FortiMail can address any email security needs, including inbound, outbound (including relays), and internal mail protection, with flexible deployment options across appliances, virtual machines, hosted services, and SaaS. It offers multiple operating modes—gateway, server, ICES, and hybrid—and features both a highly configurable UI and a streamlined SaaS experience.

Extending security to collaboration tools: The FortiMail Workspace Security suite expands protection beyond email to web browsers and collaboration tools, enabling organisations to stop sophisticated threats across platforms like Microsoft 365 and Teams, Google Workspace, and Slack. It blocks evasive web-based attacks, hidden malware in shared files, and malicious links sent through chat and collaboration apps. The platform also enhances visibility into user activity across cloud environments, helping security teams detect and prevent account takeovers before they escalate. A built-in, 24×7 managed incident response service supports rapid threat analysis and containment to reduce operational load on SOC teams.

Smarter defense for critical data: FortiDLP strengthens this offering by adding advanced capabilities like secure data flow with data lineage and sequence detection, providing security and insider risk teams with detailed tracking of sensitive data from its source, capturing how that data is used and manipulated by users, and automatically correlating user activities to detect high-risk behavior that warrants further investigation. Whether monitoring for unauthorised sharing of confidential information through cloud drives or preventing the exposure of sensitive data to unsanctioned SaaS and GenAI platforms, FortiDLP delivers the context and control needed to protect sensitive data, including intellectual property.

Unified Protection for a Hybrid World

With these latest enhancements, Fortinet redefines the way organisations protect users and data in the modern workspace. By combining the power of AI with integrated email, browser, collaboration, and data security, Fortinet delivers the visibility, control, and response speed security teams need, turning complexity into clarity and threats into just another task handled.