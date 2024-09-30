Foxit’s new AI-enabled PDF Editor+ and enhanced solutions to be distributed by BD Soft in India

BD Soft is now set to offer Foxit’s latest AI-enabled PDF Editor+ and other advanced PDF solutions across India. With a focus on simplifying and streamlining document workflows, Foxit’s suite of solutions, including Foxit PDF Editor and Foxit eSign, is tailored to meet the needs of modern businesses and enhance productivity.

Foxit has expanded its offerings over the past year, addressing the evolving demands of businesses. The Foxit PDF Editor provides a comprehensive set of tools, such as OCR integration, form creation and auto-filling, annotation, and password protection. The inclusion of an AI Assistant powered by ChatGPT further enhances user efficiency by automating repetitive tasks and offering smart workflow suggestions. Foxit PDF Editor+ takes it a step further, bundling Foxit eSign, advanced AI functionalities, a Mobile App, and more cloud storage, making it the ultimate solution for both small and large enterprises.

BD Soft will now distribute these innovative solutions across India, ensuring that businesses—from freelancers to large enterprises—can access the latest in document management technology. Leveraging local partnerships and marketing efforts, BD Soft aims to drive adoption of Foxit’s advanced PDF tools among enterprises and individuals.

Commenting on their offerings to the Indian markets, Ms. Jenny Li, President of APAC at Foxit said “Our mission has always been to empower businesses to optimise their document workflows. With the offering of the AI-enabled PDF Editor+ and our other advanced solutions, we are giving a powerful suite that meets the evolving needs of businesses in India. These features are designed to simplify tasks while improving accuracy, speed, and collaboration across teams.”

“Foxit has built a reputation for excellence, and their focus on delivering high-performance, AI-driven solutions aligns perfectly with what the Indian market demands. We are excited to distribute Foxit’s latest offerings and bring their powerful PDF solutions to businesses across the country, helping them simplify their processes and embrace the future of work.” said Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft.

BD Soft is set to expand its portfolio by distributing Foxit PDF solutions across India. This strategic move reinforces BD Soft’s commitment to delivering premium software solutions, addressing critical document management needs. By offering robust PDF editing and enhanced solutions, BD Soft aims to enhance operational efficiency for enterprises and individual users.