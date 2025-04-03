Freshworks launches new partner program with expanded reseller and services offerings

Freshworks announced the launch of its new global partner program for resellers and service delivery partners. Designed to be as easy to adopt and scale as Freshworks’ products, the program enables partners to deliver more customer value and rapid impact from the front lines to the bottom line.

“Our new program makes it easier than ever for partners to do business with Freshworks and grow new revenue streams. Whether they choose to resell our customer and employee experience software or provide value-added professional services, we offer flexible monetisation options that eliminate complexity—leading to faster time to value and higher deal conversion rates,” said Laura Padilla, Senior Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Freshworks. “Partners who choose Freshworks over outdated, outsized solutions will realise a return on investment in days not years.”

The revamped program includes more than 500 transacting partners, including global partners such as Climb, Gorilla Services, SHI International, Unisys, and Xcession. Resellers enable Freshworks’ global expansion efforts in partner-led markets across Asia and Latin America while driving deeper penetration in key growth markets in North America and Europe, bringing deep industry expertise in banking, healthcare, financial services, retail, and the public sector—helping businesses deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences.

The revamped Freshworks Partner Program includes:

Flexible sales engagement models – Partners can choose the business model that best fits their needs, ranging from one-time commissions as sales consultants to ongoing revenue opportunities as authorised resellers, premier resellers, or service providers.

New offering for service delivery partners – System integrators and solution providers offering professional services can now join a new program that provides training, certifications, and direct engagement with Freshworks’ sales teams, with leads shared directly with them.

Faster impact for partners and customers – Freshworks’ people-first approach empowers partners to manage the full customer lifecycle with specialised enablement, certifications, and direct access to Freshworks experts and resources. Premier resellers benefit from recurring margins on every sale, full control over billing and renewals, and deeper customer relationships.

Enhanced partner services and support – Partners will receive increased regional sales support, marketing development funds, enablement and internal alignment. The Freshworks Professional Services team will also provide key technical enablement and onboarding training in addition to opportunities for partner services delivery across markets and business segments with a refreshed sponsorship model to ensure partner success.

“The potential to transform customer and employee experiences in a country like India is immense. Our partnership with Freshworks allows us to gain deeper insights into the needs of our enterprise clients, providing them with efficient and user-friendly IT service management and customer support solutions. Freshworks’ refreshed Global Partner Program is straightforward and rewarding, mirroring the simplicity and effectiveness of their products. We look forward to leveraging the Program’s principles to further amplify our value creation for clients,” said Mohan Muthuraj, vice president at Sonata Information Technology Limited (a subsidiary of Sonata Software).