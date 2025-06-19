Freshworks names Ian Tickle as Chief of Global Field Operations

Tickle transitions from interim role to permanent position, bringing 30 years of global sales experience to continue driving the company’s growth

Freshworks Inc. today announced the appointment of Ian Tickle as Chief of Global Field Operations (CGFO). Tickle, who has served in this capacity on an interim basis since April, while maintaining his role as Senior Vice President and General Manager of International Sales, will now take on the position full-time to drive the company’s field sales-led growth through new business and customer expansion globally.

Tickle joined Freshworks one year ago, bringing extensive global leadership experience in enterprise software. Prior to Freshworks, he was President and Chief Revenue Officer at Domo and Vice President EMEA, SaaS Solutions, at Oracle. Throughout his career, Tickle has demonstrated expertise in scaling global sales operations, driving revenue growth in competitive markets, and leading organizations through critical transformation initiatives.

“Since joining Freshworks, Ian has distinguished himself as a customer champion and exceptional leader, working across the organization to deliver results for our users, our teams, and our company,” said Dennis Woodside, CEO and president at Freshworks. “He’s made a big impact in a short time, and I am excited to see this momentum continue under his leadership as demand for our uncomplicated IT and customer service software grows”.

In Q1 2025 Tickle was instrumental in helping the team to a strong finish, where the company reported revenue growth of 19% year-over-year to $196.3 million, operating cash flow margin of 30% and adjusted free cash flow margin of 28%.

In his new role, Tickle will continue to report directly to CEO Dennis Woodside and serve as part of the company’s management team. Based in Freshworks’ London office, he is strategically positioned to maintain the company’s strong global connectivity and reach.

“I’m honored to take on this role permanently and excited about the opportunities ahead for our global field operations,” said Ian Tickle, Chief of Global Field Operations at Freshworks. “From day one, my focus has been on building a world-class team that partners across the business to deliver meaningful impact for our customers, our people, and the company. This new role gives me the opportunity to extend that impact more broadly, while staying deeply connected to the needs of our global markets”.