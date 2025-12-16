Freshworks strengthens ServiceOps vision with acquisition of FireHydrant

Freshworks has announced a definitive agreement to acquire FireHydrant, an AI-powered incident management and reliability platform, as it looks to deepen and unify its IT Service and Operations portfolio. The acquisition brings together Freshservice’s IT Service Management (ITSM) capabilities with FireHydrant’s core strengths in IT Operations Management (ITOM), creating an AI-native ServiceOps solution focused on reliability, speed, and proactive operations.

The combined platform is designed to simplify IT operations, reduce downtime, and improve service reliability by eliminating long-standing silos between service management and incident response. For enterprises operating in an always-on, digital-first economy, the move addresses a critical challenge: managing incidents efficiently across fragmented tools and teams.

Founded in 2018 by Robert Ross and Dylan Nielsen, FireHydrant has built a strong reputation in the IT and DevOps ecosystem, serving customers such as Palo Alto Networks, BP, and Qlik. Its SaaS platform offers advanced on-call management, structured major-incident response, and AI-driven post-incident analysis to help teams learn from disruptions and prevent repeat issues.

“We believe FireHydrant’s technology strongly aligns with our vision of unifying IT and employee experiences, where service, asset, and operations management converge with AI to drive business continuity and efficiency,” said Dennis Woodside, CEO and President of Freshworks. “Our Employee Experience business continues to show durable growth, and this acquisition will further accelerate Freshservice momentum by unifying critical IT capabilities for our customers.”

From reactive firefighting to proactive reliability

IT teams today often rely on multiple disconnected tools for monitoring, alerting, on-call scheduling, and post-mortems. This fragmentation leads to slower response times, manual processes, and limited learning from past incidents. Freshworks and FireHydrant aim to address this gap with a unified, AI-native ServiceOps experience.

The combined offering is expected to deliver three core benefits. First, unified visibility across IT services, operations, and incidents, enabling faster identification of issues and fewer handoffs between teams. Second, faster incident response through AI-powered summarization, reduced alert noise, and guided, structured workflows that improve collaboration between IT and engineering teams. Third, a shift toward proactive IT operations by combining service and asset data with deep post-incident insights to identify recurring patterns and prevent future disruptions.

Robert Ross, Founder and CEO of FireHydrant, said the partnership reflects a shared philosophy. “From day one, FireHydrant was built on the belief that software should reduce complexity, not add to it. By joining Freshworks, we’re creating a unified, end-to-end operational and reliability platform that eliminates the chaos of incident response and helps teams operate with confidence.”

The acquisition is expected to close in Freshworks’ first fiscal quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Once completed, it will further strengthen Freshworks’ position in the IT Service and Operations market, supporting its broader push to deliver AI-driven, resilient, and employee-friendly IT experiences at scale.