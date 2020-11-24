Freshworks Taps AWS Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to Deliver Predictive Customer Support at Scale

Read Article

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that Freshworks Inc. (Freshworks), a customer engagement software company, is using AWS as its preferred machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) provider. Freshworks, one of India’s first business-to-business (B2B) software as a service (SaaS) unicorns, has had a deep and long-standing relationship with AWS since its inception in 2010, leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS services—including containers, serverless, database, and analytics services—to fuel its global expansion. Freshworks, valued at over USD 3.5 Billion, counts more than 40,000 businesses in 126 countries among its customers. Freshworks is building additional functionality using AWS’s broad suite of machine learning services to help its customers receive faster and more personalized customer support, as well as improve their sales forecasting and sales lead scoring.

Using Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed machine learning service that enables developers and data scientists to easily build and deploy machine learning models, Freshworks trained 33,000 models to deliver more personalized customer service and support to 11,000 customers. The models help Freshworks provide an improved customer experience by automatically categorizing, prioritizing, and assigning customer support requests. Since adopting SageMaker, nearly 60% of Freshworks’ customers have experienced faster responses to support issues.

By using AWS services, Freshworks has reduced training time for these models from 27 hours to 33 minutes, and accelerated the deployment process from three weeks to one, allowing the company to quickly scale the number of models used to deliver improved customer support experiences for businesses of all sizes across multiple verticals.

To enable its customers’ sales teams to more accurately calculate the probability of a sale, improve forecasts, and prioritize higher value transactions, Freshworks also plans to use insights from SageMaker in Freshworks’ cloud-based sales customer relationship management (CRM) solution, Freshsales.

“We have built on AWS since day one and have scaled as we grew. Now, we are using Amazon SageMaker components to enhance Freddy AI, our best-in-class platform services that bring advanced AI capabilities to our flagship products and services, including Freshdesk and Freshservice, and soon on Freshsales and Freshcaller. AWS’s broad cloud platform allows Freshworks to focus on innovating and providing simple, yet powerful customer engagement software. Incorporating AWS’s machine learning and artificial intelligence services more closely into our systems and processes allows us to intelligently resolve support requests and provide even better customer service,” said STS Prasad, Executive Vice President of Engineering at Freshworks.

“Machine learning in the cloud is dramatically changing how customers interact with companies. By using Amazon ML services to deliver more personalized customer service, Freshworks is delivering insight-driven innovation to businesses who appreciate and use it to differentiate customer service to their customers. We look forward to continue working with Freshworks as they invent new ways of solving meaningful customer problems,” said Puneet Chandok, President, Commercial Business, India and South Asia, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited.

