From civil servants to college students, Indians are getting trained in AI tools for work and life

As AI tools make their way into the workplace, they have the potential to create new opportunities for workers everywhere. But only if people know how to take advantage of them.

Over the next five years, Microsoft will partner with ministries, state governments and NGOs to train ten million Indians in AI skills under its ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA initiative – fuelling productivity and opening doors to jobs.

The initiative builds on a previous program of the same name that has skilled 2.4 million Indians, from civil servants to college students to people with disabilities.

“Our aim is to not only enhance employability but also bridge the digital divide and create a more inclusive future for every Indian,” said Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South India.

Those involved in the program say that as the use of AI tools spreads across the workforce, those who don’t learn how to use them risk falling behind.

Neha Jain is an Indian Administrative Service Officer who is currently Special Secretary, IT & Electronics, Government of Uttar Pradesh, where government officers are undergoing AI training. “Once upon a time, humans discovered fire and were afraid of it. But then we learned to channelize it and put it to good use,” Jain said. “Similarly, [AI] needs to be used wisely for the benefit of humanity, rather than letting us be devoured by it.”