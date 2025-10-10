From Deals to Deepfakes: 72% fear AI-driven scams this festive season, McAfee Research reveals

As India gears up for the festive shopping rush, McAfee, a global leader in online protection, warns that cybercriminals are stepping up their attacks to exploit consumer enthusiasm for festive deals. According to McAfee’s latest 2025 Festive Season Research, nearly one in three Indians have fallen victim to scams during past holiday seasons, with 37% reporting financial loss. The study highlights a sharp rise in AI-driven scams and deepfake-based frauds, revealing how technology is increasingly being weaponized to deceive unsuspecting shoppers. Alarmingly, 72% of Indians are now more concerned about AI-powered scams than they were last year, while 91% report receiving suspicious shopping-related messages. Among the most common ploys are fake “gift card wins” (49%), “limited-time deals” (40%), and “refund notifications” (27%).

With e-commerce emerging as the dominant channel for festive purchases, 77% of shoppers now prefer to use smartphones to access deals and discounts. This shift toward mobile-first consumption has brought convenience but also new avenues for scammers. Indians reportedly encounter an average of 12 scam attempts per day across text messages, emails, and social media platforms, making online vigilance more critical than ever.

“The festive season is a time of joy and giving, but it has also become a target for scammers,” said Pratim Mukherjee, Senior Director of Engineering, McAfee. “As technology evolves, so do the threats — with AI-driven scams creating new risks for online shoppers. It’s about more than just being careful; it’s about empowering people to shop smarter and safer. By taking simple steps like checking websites, securing devices, and staying alert, we can outpace bad actors and ensure the spirit of the season remains untarnished.”

McAfee’s report highlights how deepfake scams and fake celebrity endorsements have emerged as some of the most deceptive threats this year, with 69% of Indians encountering such fraudulent content during holiday sales. Thousands of fake e-commerce websites and phishing messages continue to exploit consumer trust by posing as legitimate delivery updates or refund notifications. Fraudsters also use OTP scams, impersonating customer service representatives or delivery agents to access personal accounts. The rise of AI-powered bots and voice assistant exploitations has further blurred the lines between authenticity and deception, making it harder for even digitally savvy consumers to differentiate real offers from fake ones.

The consequences of these scams extend well beyond financial losses. Among those affected, 91% reported feelings of anger, anxiety, or embarrassment, while 28% admitted to not speaking publicly about their experiences due to shame. Despite this emotional fallout, consumers are demonstrating increasing resilience and awareness, with 98% planning to adopt proactive safety measures. Most intend to shop only on trusted websites, use stronger passwords, and verify suspicious communications directly with retailers to stay safe.

To safeguard themselves during this year’s festive season, McAfee urges consumers to take simple but effective steps. Shoppers are advised to verify websites and messages before trusting them, turn on two-factor authentication for added protection, and avoid clicking on links received via unsolicited texts or emails. They should remain alert to red flags such as messages pressuring quick action, demanding unusual payments, or requesting personal information. McAfee also recommends using AI-powered protection tools such as its Scam Detector, which can identify and block suspicious links before they cause harm. Above all, consumers are reminded to trust their instincts—if an offer seems too good to be true, it likely is.

As India celebrates its biggest shopping season, McAfee’s findings serve as a timely reminder that while technology has transformed shopping into a seamless experience, it has also multiplied digital risks. The key to a safe and joyous festive season lies in staying informed, cautious, and digitally empowered.