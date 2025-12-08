From inception to scale: Birla Opus Paints build a future-ready paints enterprise with SAP cloud transformation 

SAP announced the successful digital transformation of Birla Opus Paints. In line with its vision to build a modern, agile, and scalable paints enterprise, Birla Opus Paints has established a comprehensive digital foundation powered by SAP’s integrated suite of cloud solutions. This digital core now drives end-to-end operations across planning, manufacturing, supply chain, distribution, finance, and customer engagement.

The transformation, anchored on SAP S/4HANA Cloud and complemented by SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP), SAP Commerce, SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM), SAP Vistex, and SAP Vendor Invoice Management (VIM), delivers a unified digital backbone across finance, supply chain, manufacturing, distribution, and dealer management. This integrated landscape was implemented significantly faster than industry benchmarks, enabling rapid, large-scale cloud transformation.

Adopting a cloud-first architecture empowers Birla Opus Paints to scale in line with its ambitious growth trajectory, targeting 3x expansion year-on-year, while enhancing visibility, responsiveness, and operational precision. By building a fully digital enterprise from inception, the company has leapfrogged traditional transformation cycles that typically take decades.

“Birla Opus Paints represents the new generation of Indian enterprises that are born digital and built for scale. Their rapid end-to-end transformation reflects the power of SAP’s cloud strategy in helping customers run with speed, intelligence, and resilience. We are proud to support their journey as they shape the future of India’s paints industry,” said Kulwant Singh, Vice President, Enterprise sales, SAP India.

Three pillars of Birla Opus Paints’ digital strategy

Customer-centric innovation : Transformation designed with the customer at the centre around speed, scale, and real-time visibility. SAP enabled a fully digitised value chain—from procurement and production to distribution and finance. Industry and societal impact: Strengthening India’s paint and coatings ecosystem with improved supply chain reliability, dealer experience, and nationwide product availability across 40,000+ dealers, six manufacturing plants, and 150 depots. Differentiated speed and scale : Achieved a full-stack, cloud-driven enterprise in approximately two years, compared to decades-long industry norms.

“We have traversed our digital journey with the customer at the epicentre, ensuring every process, platform, and insight works toward delivering a seamless experience right from our inception. With SAP’s unified cloud suite, we have created an integrated backbone that brings precision, transparency, and agility to our operations. This implementation not only strengthens how we run our business today but also equips us to scale 3x year after year with confidence,” said Girish Rao, Head – IT, Birla Opus Paints.

Key outcomes of the transformation

Unified financial and operational planning for strategic alignment

Real-time visibility to detect and resolve bottlenecks quickly

Data-driven decision-making replacing manual forecasting

Accelerated operations across procurement, warehouse management, pricing, and accounts payable

Scalable growth with a pay-as-you-grow cloud model

Daily operations run on SAP S/4HANA Cloud for core ERP, SAP IBP for integrated planning, SAP EWM for automated logistics, SAP Vistex for pricing and incentives, SAP VIM for AP automation, and SAP Commerce for digital dealer engagement—supporting six Industry 4.0 plants, 150 depots, and 40,000+ dealers.

By leveraging a unified digital architecture, Birla Opus Paints is poised to drive continuous improvement, operational agility, and data-driven decision-making across its expanding business landscape.