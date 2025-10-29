From vision to reality: AI factory solutions for government and enterprise

AI factories are redefining how governments and enterprises operate—unlocking new levels of automation, intelligence, and efficiency. From streamlining citizen services to driving innovation across regulated industries, AI has moved from a distant vision to an urgent necessity.

The Challenges of Building AI Factories

Despite their promise, developing and running AI factories remains complex. Organizations face fragmented infrastructure, rapidly evolving hardware and software stacks, heterogeneous GPU and CPU generations, and diverse security and performance needs across departments.

These challenges slow deployment, raise costs, and heighten risks—especially for workloads involving agentic AI and sensitive data.

Nutanix: The Foundation for AI Factories

Nutanix is addressing these challenges by providing a secure, scalable, and efficient software platform that enables enterprises to build shared inference services using the Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI) solution. NAI delivers flexibility across both AI models and hardware environments.

The Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) adds a production-grade Kubernetes® foundation, removing the operational complexity of managing individual components. The platform complements AI factory solutions offered by hardware vendors based on NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures.

Addressing the Needs of Governments and Security-Driven Enterprises

For government agencies and security-conscious organizations, the requirements are even more stringent. Data privacy mandates, compliance with standards such as FIPS encryption, and the need for sovereign control over infrastructure and data add layers of complexity.

A 2025 U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found that 10 out of 12 federal agencies cited policy and compliance as major barriers to AI adoption.

To bridge this gap, NVIDIA has introduced the AI Factory for Government reference design—a full-stack AI architecture for high-assurance environments. Built on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, it integrates NVIDIA-Certified Systems, NVIDIA Networking, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, alongside government-ready containers and open models like NVIDIA Nemotron.

These containers have been tested to run seamlessly on NKP and interoperate with NAI, allowing secure deployment of the AI Factory for Government using NKP as the Kubernetes base and NAI for shared inference management.

Integrated AI Factory: Secure, Scalable, and Simplified

The joint Nutanix–NVIDIA solution delivers consistent performance, simplified operations, and hardened configurations with FIPS-compliant encryption and continuous vulnerability monitoring—ideal for regulated sectors.

NKP supports both virtual machine and bare metal deployments. Earlier this year, Nutanix announced that NKP will ship with Ubuntu Pro as part of its Pro and Ultimate licenses, offering a validated, integrated Kubernetes stack for AI workloads.

Together with leading hardware OEMs, NVIDIA and Nutanix deliver comprehensive AI factory solutions designed for on-premises and hybrid cloud environments. The flexible architecture supports future growth without model or deployment lock-in—adapting easily across domains like law enforcement, healthcare, financial management, and national security.

Supporting Quotes

Justin Boitano, Vice President, Enterprise AI Products, NVIDIA

“Enterprises and government agencies are seeking secure, scalable AI architectures to streamline operations and solve challenges that demand both flexibility and compliance. Together, NVIDIA and Nutanix are enabling organizations to confidently deploy AI factories that accelerate innovation while meeting the highest security and regulatory standards.”

Jeremy Foster, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Compute, Cisco

“With Nutanix NKP and NAI, we’re helping customers bring Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA to life—delivering secure-by-default AI deployments on Cisco’s GPU-dense servers powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure and software. By simplifying Kubernetes and AI lifecycle management, Cisco and Nutanix are helping organizations move from pilot to production faster, accelerating ROI on their AI investments.”

Thomas Cornely, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Nutanix

“We’re excited to work with NVIDIA and hardware leaders to deliver a fully integrated, hardened AI factory solution tailored for government needs. With built-in FIPS-compliant encryption at every layer, we’re helping organizations protect sensitive data while accelerating AI adoption. By leveraging NKP and NAI, customers gain robust governance, fine-grained access controls, auditing, API token management, and full infrastructure visibility—enabling faster time to first token, better cost control, and stronger security for mission-critical AI workloads.”