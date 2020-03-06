Fujifilm India Expands its Customer Service Footprint in South India

Read Article

Fujifilm India Private Limited has announced the launch of its customer service centre in Kochi, a one-stop destination for premium value added services.

The service centre located at Oberon Mall, Kochi will further strengthen the customer connect in South India and enable the organization to reach out to its customers across the city. Fujifilm India presently owns and operates five Customer Service Centres across cities like Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Equipped with state-of-the-art facility and equipment, the service centres can repair all the X-Series, GFX Series and INSTAX range of cameras and will soon offer services for Fujinon Cine & Broadcasting lenses.

Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Kochi is an extremely important market for us and therefore, we are delighted to launch our exclusive Customer Service Centre in the city. With the launch of first of its kind customer service center in Kochi, Fujifilm India marks another milestone to ensure an interactive and informative service experience for our existing and potential customers.”

Arun Babu, General Manager Electronic Imaging and Optical Device said,“Kerala is one of the most important markets for the photography industry in the country and thus it is one of the main markets for Fujifilm as well. With the ever changing and advancements in technology, Kerala has emerged as one of the regions which adapts to these advancements very quickly. With the opening of our new service centre in Kochi, we strive to offer our customers the best possible service backed by the latest advancements, thereby increasing customer satisfaction and making them Fujifilm loyalists.”

The newly launched service centre has trained engineers and technicians to cater to all customer queries for the products. From basic hand tools to high-end tools, the facility boasts of advanced technology to attune customer’s devices to Fujifilm service standards. To offer personalised support to customers, Fujifilm also organizes technical trainings and workshop sessions for its engineers to make them familiar with the products and solutions. All the company owned customer service stations has friendly staff with open counters for interactions with technicians and added transparency.

With a robust after sales network in India, Fujifilm strives to dive deeper into the geographies with a focus to increase its service structure to cater to a larger number of audience.