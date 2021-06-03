Fujifilm India, Insight group come together to expand its graphic art business

Read Article

Fujifilm India and Insight Print Communications have come together for a strategic partnership to innovate and expand top-of-the-class solutions for the Graphic Arts portfolio.

In a world full of printing system suppliers, Fujifilm and Insight’s combination of expertise will create a unique synergy from the new alliance. Earning the trust of graphic professionals worldwide over time, Fujifilm has taken a lead in providing reliable and convenient solutions that raise productivity and quality. And Insight with its 30 years of expertise, is regarded as a leader in the Indian printing industry that has transformed the industry from merely utilitarian to inspirational.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Kentaro Imafuku, Head of Department, Graphic Arts, Fujifilm India stated that, “We are delighted to partner with Insight which aims to deliver highest quality standards in customer understanding and service support and provide world-class product & solutions to the printing industry in India. At Fujifilm India, our greatest strength lies in providing a total worldwide service from system configuration to strategy planning and technical support. This strength drives our technical innovation, enabling us to contribute to the development of the Graphic Arts industry. With this announcement, we want to foster collaboration and create various futuristic platforms in the graphic arts segment beginning this financial year.”

“At Insight, we promote many great solutions for the graphic arts industry in the Indian market. With Fujifilm’s diverse offerings – we enhance our range. With our India wide network, we are optimistic that this collaboration will help us strengthen our commitment of transforming the printing segment in India. With our combined vision to understand the needs of our customers and provide appropriate solutions we believe this association will enhance the value we bring to the market.” – Added Mr. Ajay Aggarwal, MD and CEO of Insight.

Fujifilm already has products for various segments of the printing industry successfully running across the world. Through this alliance, the brand aims to leverage Insight’s longstanding relationship with the Indian print industry that spans almost two generations of entrepreneurs. During this collaboration, choosing the right products considering market demand and customers’ expectations will be a key focus area for both. They plan to work together by launching digital solutions for key segments like Commercial, Publishing and Labels industry.

As part of this partnership, Fujifilm aims to work with Insight on various futuristic platforms in the graphic arts segment beginning FY21-22. It further plans to expand this partnership in a phased manner.

