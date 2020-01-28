Fulcro to implement Adobe Experience Cloud for Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance

Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance Company has appointed Fulcro Technology to implement their next generation digital commerce experience using Adobe Experience Cloud. Fulcro will work on the design, development and Integration of the consumer experience and Purchase and onboarding journeys and create new intelligence powered experiences for Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance Customers.

The aim of the User Experience redesign is to provide a completely modern and user friendly approach to the purchase of Life Insurance online.

Sabyasachi Mitter, Managing Director, Fulcro, said, “The Insurance sector has always been heavily regulated and as a result, the customer experience online is impacted by the rules set forth. Canara HSBC OBC Life has demonstrated that they work towards bringing an easy to understand product and process to their customers. Fulcro is proud to work with them to bring this vision to life digitally. The entire team is raring to get started on the implementation and is confident of growing the business together.”

As part of the implementation, Fulcro will conduct user experience audit of the existing website and design optimized consumer journeys. The entire experience will be built on the state of the art Adobe Experience Manager platform that will use the entire suite of capabilities to deliver personalized and contextual content to the user.

“We are extremely happy to have won this mandate after an extensive pitch process in which leading IT majors participated. The client appreciated the deep knowledge of consumer behaviour, user experience design and technology capabilities that Fulcro brought to the table at an extremely competitive price point and fast delivery timelines.” Mitter added.