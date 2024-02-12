Fulcrum Digital Disrupts the Generative AI Landscape with the launch of Ryze

Fulcrum Digital, a global enterprise AI organization, today announced the launch of Ryze, its advanced Generative AI platform, during the company’s annual event Tandem. Rajesh Sinha, Founder and Chairman of Fulcrum Digital, presented Ryze as a digitally matured GenAI platform poised to revolutionize content generation and data processing across various industries.

Ryze represents a quantum leap in AI technology, seamlessly integrating generative models, data analytics, user interaction, and customization. This delivers tailor-made content and data solutions that meet the specific demands of businesses and creative endeavors alike. Backed by its flagship platform, FulcrumOne digital accelerator, Ryze guarantees scalability to effortlessly adapt to the evolving needs of customers across various industry sectors.

Positioned as a powerful Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, Ryze empowers businesses to revolutionize content generation, covering textual and visual mediums with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Its integration of state-of-the-art components including large language models, neuro readers, AI computing, and intelligent chatbots heralds a new era in AI-driven productivity and operational excellence.

Key highlights of Ryze include:

Configurable and agnostic components for Language Model Systems (LLMS), accommodating a wide array of preferred models such as OpenAI, LLAMA2, SQL Coder, and GenZ.

Seamless integration of customizable applications tailored to unique business requirements, enabling users to effortlessly fine-tune models without the need for coding expertise.

Intelligent enterprise assistant capabilities, leveraging advanced agents to automate critical business processes, tackle complex challenges, and facilitate natural language queries in both textual and verbal formats.

Commenting on the launch, Rajesh Sinha, Founder and Chairman of Fulcrum Digital, stated: “Ryze signifies a significant stride in our mission to harness AI’s transformative potential for businesses worldwide. It leverages the entirety of enterprise data, encompassing text, image, audio, video, and 3D formats sourced from diverse channels including internal messaging platforms, emails, documents, presentations, and spreadsheets. Its key features span data synthesis, sentiment analysis, and the provision for downloading synthesized data for further analysis and utilization. By marrying cutting-edge technology with user-centric design principles, the platform offers unparalleled flexibility, scalability, and efficiency in content generation and data processing. We are now well poised to redefine industry standards and empower businesses to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of digital transformation with confidence.”

With Ryze, we’ve engineered a transformative platform that embodies the future of AI-driven innovation. Through features like Conversational Interaction, Capable Comprehension, core Business Process Agents, Coding Assistance and Sentiment Analysis we empower businesses to unlock unprecedented insights and efficiencies. Our FulcrumOne, a low-code development accelerator, provides tailored intelligence, enabling precision and context-aware search results, while our Neuro Reader, the powerhouse Intelligent document processor enhances content analysis and understanding better than other general available solutions, reducing manual entry errors. This serves as a Predictive Powerhouse, enabling users to anticipate trends and make informed decisions. We’re optimistic about catalyzing innovation with Ryze and disrupting in the digital age”, said Sachin Panicker, Chief AI Officer, Fulcrum Digital.

Some use cases of Ryze across sectors include:

Insurance: Fulcrum Digital is working with a leading Insurance player to digitize the majority of their redacted claims. Through Ryze, they can streamline the claims processing workflow by digitizing paper-based and unstructured data, reducing manual intervention. They are also developing a specialized solution to extract relevant information from redacted invoices, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations while maintaining data accuracy.

Retail: Within the retail sector, Ryze helps customers automate their Inventory management problem, which otherwise requires a resource-heavy solution. With the help of infused AI in their systems, Fulcrum Digital is working towards increased sales, improved inventory turnover, and enhanced operational efficiency. Additionally, their predictive model is also helping customers in recommending new products and in the removal of older products.