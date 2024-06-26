Fulcrum Digital Reinforces its Commitment to AI-led Digital Transformation through FD Ryze

Fulcrum Digital, a global enterprise AI organisation, announces significant enhancements to FD Ryze, its cutting-edge AI platform designed to simplify and accelerate AI adoption for businesses worldwide. The platform continues to redefine the landscape of enterprise digital transformation, offering unparalleled capabilities that empower organisations to harness AI’s full potential with ease and efficiency.

Key Advancements and Capabilities of FD Ryze:

Cost Efficiency and Savings: Global enterprises leverage FD Ryze to identify over $50 million in annual cost savings through real-time decision-making and process automation.

Scalability and Performance: With the capacity to process over 1 petabyte of data monthly and support over 1 million operations per second, Ryze empowers enterprises with unmatched efficiency in deploying and training industry-leading AI models.

Security and Compliance: Managing and securing over 10 million AI endpoints, Ryze ensures robust security measures and compliance adherence for mission-critical enterprise applications.

Optimized AI Models: FD Ryze achieves up to 98% accuracy for critical documentation use cases, enhancing decision-making and operational outcomes.

Reliability and Uptime: Enterprises experience up to 99% uptime for their mission-critical AI applications and services, ensuring continuous operational reliability.

Advanced AI Model Management: FD Ryze optimises over 250 billion parameters across AI models, improving cost efficiency by 93% for LLM-based AI workloads and accelerating AI model training by up to 4 times for generative AI tasks.

As Fulcrum Digital continues to innovate with FD Ryze, businesses can expect continued advancements in AI-driven technologies, further empowering them to achieve operational excellence and competitive advantage.

Officially launched in February, 2024 at Fulcrum Digital’s annual event TANDEM, FD Ryze stands as a testament of innovation, providing a comprehensive solution for enterprise AI needs. Built on the principles of robustness, yield, zest, and enterprising spirit, FD Ryze enhances business problem-solving through quicker and more effective solutions.

The advanced Generative AI platform serves as a centralised hub for AI-driven operations, featuring an Intelligent Enterprise Assistant that supports natural language queries in text, speech, and image formats, facilitating question answering, summarisation, and document creation. The platform seamlessly integrates with enterprise data across diverse formats including text, image, audio, video, and 3D, sourced from internal chats, emails, documents, presentations, spreadsheets, SQL databases, and APIs.

Commenting on FD Ryze, Rajesh Sinha, Founder and Chairman of Fulcrum Digital, said, “FD Ryze represents a transformative leap in our commitment to driving enterprise digital transformation through AI. By integrating advanced capabilities like data synthesis, sentiment analysis, and predictive analytics using large language models, FD Ryze equips businesses to navigate complexities and seize opportunities in today’s dynamic market.”

“Spearheading our enterprise AI strategy, FD Ryze epitomizes Fulcrum Digital’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. By optimising AI models with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency, FD Ryze empowers businesses to leverage complex datasets and real-time insights, driving operational agility and strategic decision-making like never before,” added Sachin Panicker, Chief AI Office, Fulcrum Digital.