Fulcrum Digital scales AI innovation from India for the world with 10,000 AI agents goal

Fulcrum Digital is redefining the future of artificial intelligence with a bold new vision: Intelligence Amplification (IA). This evolution of AI aims to enhance human decision-making rather than replacing it. As the company celebrates 25 years of digital excellence, with cutting-edge AI solutions built in India for global enterprises, Fulcrum Digital is now setting the stage for the next wave of AI innovation: Autonomous AI for enterprises.

Rajesh Sinha, Founder and Chairman, Fulcrum Digital, stated, “We believe there are 5 stages to digital transformation of any organisation. When we had started on this journey 25 years ago, most companies were in the stage of digital infancy, unsure of what the perfect transformation looks like for their particular business. Today with the growing popularity of AI among enterprises, we see enterprises accelerating towards the 4th stage of digital maturity. But in order to get there, AI adoption needs to be more than just about automation. True transformation lies in amplifying human intelligence which is where Intelligence Amplification (IA) becomes critical. With FD Ryze, we have been striving to create programs that enhance human expertise and decision-making at scale. The next phase of this journey is Autonomous AI, where AI-driven agents evolve beyond automation to create self-optimising, intelligent workflows tailored to enterprise needs.”

Fulcrum Digital’s AI R&D hub in India is pioneering advancements in AI-driven solutions that work alongside human teams to amplify productivity, efficiency, and business agility. By 2025, the company aims to scale its AI ecosystem to 10,000 AI Agents, powering next-generation enterprise automation globally. As part of its ambitious expansion plans, Fulcrum Digital is set to double its workforce to 3,000 employees, reinforcing its commitment to AI innovation and growth.

The AI solutions developed by Fulcrum Digital are industry-agnostic and language model-agnostic, enabling enterprises to seamlessly integrate AI without overhauling their existing systems. These AI-driven capabilities are already delivering tangible business impact across key sectors such as financial services, insurance, and retail, unlocking millions in cost savings and operational efficiencies.

As AI continues to evolve, the future will be defined by Intelligence Amplification. Fulcrum Digital is leading this movement by embedding IA into its AI solutions, ensuring enterprises remain ahead of the curve in an increasingly digital-first world.

With a strong emphasis on responsible AI adoption, regulatory compliance, and seamless integration, Fulcrum Digital continues to enable businesses to achieve unparalleled agility, efficiency, and growth in the AI era.