Future Leaders Program, To The New’s initiative, successfully hosted its first batch

TO THE NEW, a digital technology firm, concluded the first batch of its Future Leaders Program (FLP), a program to foster and accelerate the learning and growth of the company’s high-potential employees. Led entirely by its founding team, the program aims to help the enrolled employees (also referred to as Newers), develop their management and leadership skills.

The company recently hosted the FLP graduation ceremony for its 1st graduating batch, consisting of 19 Newers. They underwent 1.5 years of self-paced courses, assignments, retrospectives, and sessions led by the company’s Co-Founder and CEO, Deepak Mittal. These Newers were chosen based on their tenure, performance, responsibilities, and future potential in the organization. The passing batch also shared their learnings with the 2nd incoming batch that consists of 34 Newers.

Talking about this initiative, Deepak Mittal, Co-Founder & CEO, TO THE NEW said, “We’re really proud of our first graduating batch that worked so hard and invested time in learning and developing different skills and attributes while managing their day-to-day responsibilities. With this program, we aim to create a work environment where Newers are encouraged to lead themselves & their teams more effectively.”

“The enthusiasm with which each Newer put their learning into application really stood out. It was very inspirational for me to see the hunger & curiosity for learning in everyone. I hope the learning journey for the graduating batch continues even after this program. I would also like to extend my warm welcome to the second batch and wish them luck on their journey.” he added.