G7 CR – A Noventiq Company Launches ‘Azure Plus Program’ to Redefine Cloud Modernisation Journey

G7 CR – A Noventiq Company, launches the ‘Azure Plus Program’ exclusively for companies who are leveraging Microsoft Azure for hosting their applications and data. With the emergence of generative AI, technological upgrades and advancements play a pivotal role in business success. This is where the ‘Azure Plus Program – Cloud Modernisation Initiative’ comes into the picture to bridge the gap and help organisations stay abreast in their IT modernisation journey.

With G7 CR’s Azure Plus Program, businesses can drive a host of benefits like business agility, 10x faster delivery time, and reduced cost. Also, the program allows CXOs and IT Leaders to spur innovation and bring digital transformation by offering industry-tailored consulting and cloud modernisation best practices at no additional cost.

The Azure Plus Program aims to enhance the existing Azure-based infrastructure and applications to foster technological advancements. One of the critical challenges that IT leaders face while modernising applications on the cloud is the size of the application and datasets scattered across multiple departments. To modernise such a huge number of workloads at scale, businesses require a strategic modernisation approach and a reliable managed service provider. G7 CR brings in a robust modernisation strategy and an industry-tailored approach that blends well with the organisational goals.

Even in technically advanced organisations, sometimes it’s difficult to meet the changing demands of technical expertise and modernising workloads on Azure without proper guidance. Also, it raises several concerns about data security if not done properly. G7 CR’s Azure Plus Program takes over this burden from CXOs by going the extra mile to supercharge the Azure experience. It uplifts organisations to swiftly adapt to evolving technology demands while keeping costs and resources optimised.

Modernising applications and data on Microsoft Azure become effortless and hassle-free with the G7 CR’s Azure Plus Program offers access to Azure-certified cloud solution architects, free PoCs, detailed workshops, comprehensive consulting and assessments. Unlike other providers, G7 CR offers a multitude of cloud-managed services worth USD 50K via Azure Plus Program in the form of service credits. These services are designed to empower businesses with holistic cloud solutions, showcasing G7 CR’s commitment to enhancing operational excellence and ensuring clients receive maximum value from their Azure investment. Considering the program’s exclusivity, the offer is restricted to a maximum of 100 nominations, with phase 1 closing on December 31, 2023.

Talking about the ‘Azure Plus Program,’ Jesintha Louis, Chief Executive Officer, G7 CR Technologies, said, “As the most trusted MSP Partner of Microsoft, G7 CR is unwavering in its commitment to redefine the cloud modernisation journey through the exclusive Azure Plus Program. With the program’s innovative managed services approach, we empower organisations that are leveraging Azure to maximise their ROI and drive operational efficiency. G7 CR’s mission is to lead the way in transforming the digital landscape for businesses across the spectrum.”