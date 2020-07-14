G7 CR Tech, Quadrasystems receive Microsoft’s Partner of the year award

Read Article

Microsoft has announced the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. From India, G7 CR Tech has won the 2020 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award for India. While in the Modern Workplace category awards, Quadrasystems.net was recognized for Modern Endpoint Management.

Both G7 CR Tech and Quadrasystems.net were honored for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology and will be recognized at the first ever, digital Microsoft Inspire, July 21-22, 2020.

This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in 49 categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries and sectors globally in which Microsoft technologies are used. Microsoft introduced ten new categories this year, including the first-ever Community Response Award, which recognizes partners that have made a great difference, providing innovative and unique services or solutions to help solve problems for our customers and community during these unprecedented times.

The finalists and winners for all Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards were selected from more than 3,300 nominations collected from more than 100 different countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution’s impact on the market and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

“It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the Microsoft 2020 Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face — from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist.”

During COVID-19, G7 CR Tech together with Microsoft, launched a campaign to enable WVD implementation at zero cost. The zero-cost proposition is specifically crafted to consider organizations’ business interests amid these tough times for humanity.

Quadrasystems.net has driven a Modern Endpoint Management experience for customers by surrounding the core workloads of Azure Active Directory and Microsoft Endpoint Manager with a holistic solution that includes Analytics, Cloud App Security, Advanced Threat Protection, Information Protection, Office ProPlus, and Windows 10. To bring additional intelligence into this experience, Quadrasystems.net developed their own unique solution, Threat Doctor, which leverages the Microsoft Security Graph to ensure that their customers’ distinctive endpoint landscapes are protected. This approach has allowed customers to improve productivity scores, reduce support requests, and accelerate deployment times for new Microsoft technologies.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com