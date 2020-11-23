G7CR Technologies expands operations in Middle East and Africa (MEA) region

Read Article

With an aim to go global, home grown IT Consulting and Cloud services company ‘G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd’, has announced its expansion plan in the global market by setting its footprints in the Middle East and Africa region (MEA). Capitalizing on the growing demand of cloud services across industries, G7 CR will help its Indian customers with their Go to Market support and help them expand in the MEA region, as well as partner with local companies to help them on their Cloud journeys and to tap into the company’s presence in India.

The company plans to work with startups and small and medium businesses in the MEA region as well and help them in their automation and digital journey. The rising adoption of cloud services across numerous industries such as BFSI, media & entertainment, hospitality, and retail & consumer goods, will drastically drive the demand for cloud computing technologies in the region over the coming years. The growing demand for IT and Cloud Services has been the primary factor driving the growth of the MEA Cloud Computing market.

G7 CR has emerged as an expert Azure Managed Services Partner driving cloud transformation for over 800+ businesses across India. G7CR’s global technology partners like Alibaba.com, Amazon, Digicert, Microsoft and Softlayer, among others, help drive digital transformation among various organizations with new technologies and proven methodologies for optimizing cost and value-added growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Christopher Richard, MD & Chief Cloud Architect, G7CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, said, “We are excited to start operations in the MEA region as it holds a lot of potential for the cloud market. Our specific focus in India has always been on the small and medium businesses, startups and especially the Independent Software Vendors and that will be the same even now. One of the primary reasons for us to take up this geography is not only the potential of this market but also the potential and the opportunities that we will be providing to our Indian customers who have already partnered with G7 CR.”

Being a leader in providing Cloud Service, G7 CR has been clocking 100% Year-on-Year growth and with COVID-19 the demand for cloud services has gone up resulting in more demand from startups, SMEs and SMBs across the globe. Following the MEA expansion, G7 CR also intends to tap into the UK market followed by North America.

G7 CR Technologies has been recognised globally for its technical capabilities driving cloud success journeys for businesses from industry verticals such as Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare, PSUs, Education, Retail and IT.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]