Garmin finds no sign of customer data loss after cyberattack

Smart wearables and GPS tracker maker Garmin Ltd. which suffered a cyberattack last week said that it has found no indication that any customer data, including payment information from Garmin Pay, was accessed, lost or stolen.

The cyber attack encrypted some of its systems on July 23, Garmin revealed.

As a result, many of its online services were interrupted including website functions, customer support, customer facing applications, and company communications.

Garmin said it immediately began to assess the nature of the attack and started remediation.

It found no indication of any customer data loss or theft.

Additionally, the functionality of Garmin products was not affected, other than the ability to access online services, the company said.

Garmin said that the affected systems are being restored and it expects to return to normal operation over the “next few days”.

“We do not expect any material impact to our operations or financial results because of this outage,” said the company in a statement.

According to a report in ZDNet on Tuesday, the cyber attack that Garmin suffered was a ransomware attack.

However, the group suspected to be behind the attack — the dreaded EvilCorp, which operates out of Russia — has no history of stealing customer data before encrypting files, said the report based on views of cybersecurity experts.

