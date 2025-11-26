Gartner: Data center electricity demand to rise 16% in 2025 and double by 2030

Electricity demand for data centers worldwide is expected to grow sharply, rising 16% in 2025 and nearly doubling by the end of the decade, according to new estimates from Gartner. Global data center electricity consumption is forecast to increase from 448 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2025 to 980 TWh by 2030, underscoring the intensifying pressure that digital infrastructure is placing on global power systems.

A key driver of this surge is the rapid adoption of AI-optimized servers. While traditional servers and supporting infrastructure continue to consume significant amounts of power, Gartner notes that AI-focused systems are fueling the most dramatic increase. Electricity usage by AI-optimized servers is projected to rise almost fivefold, from 93 TWh in 2025 to 432 TWh by 2030. By 2025, these servers will account for 21% of total data center power usage, climbing to 44% by 2030 and representing nearly two-thirds of the incremental rise in data center power demand.

Regionally, the United States and China will remain the dominant contributors to data center electricity demand, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total. While the U.S. is expected to see data center power usage rise from 4% to 7.8% of its regional electricity consumption between 2025 and 2030, Europe’s share will increase from 2.7% to 5%. China, however, is considered better positioned due to more power-efficient server technology and advanced infrastructure planning. Growth in the broader Asia-Pacific region is projected to be comparatively moderate.

The increase in demand is also prompting a reassessment of how data centers are powered. Gartner warns that the current reliance on fossil fuels for on-site power generation is unsustainable in the long run. While natural gas is expected to remain the primary source of power for data centers in the near term, the next three to five years are likely to see accelerated adoption of battery energy storage systems (BESS) to stabilize fluctuations from renewable sources such as solar and wind.

New clean power options — including green hydrogen, geothermal energy and small modular reactors (SMRs) — are beginning to gain attention as potential alternatives for data center microgrids by the end of the decade. However, high initial costs and regulatory hurdles are expected to keep some of these solutions, particularly geothermal, limited to niche applications for now.

As AI, cloud computing and digital transformation continue to expand at scale, Gartner’s forecast highlights the urgent need for smarter energy planning and sustainable innovation within the data center industry — making energy efficiency and clean power adoption central to the future of digital infrastructure.