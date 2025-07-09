Gartner: Earth Intelligence to unlock $20 Bn revenue opportunity by 2030

STAMFORD, Conn., July 9, 2025 — Earth intelligence—a fast-growing field using AI to analyze Earth observation data—is projected to become a $20 billion revenue opportunity for tech and service providers between 2025 and 2030, according to Gartner.

Annual revenue from Earth intelligence is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2030, up from $3.8 billion in 2025. Gartner predicts enterprises will outspend governments and military bodies on Earth intelligence by 2030, accounting for over 50% of total spending, compared to just 15% in 2024.

Defined as the application of AI to Earth observation data for actionable insights, Earth intelligence is enabling use cases like tracking cargo ships, analyzing refinery heat signatures, and monitoring disaster-impacted infrastructure.

“The winners will be vendors who can quickly turn oceans of raw data into usable insights,” said Bill Ray, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner. The rise of very low Earth orbit (VLEO) satellites and advanced imaging techniques is fueling this shift, offering unprecedented detail—down to 10 cm resolution.

As data volumes soar, private providers are poised to deliver specialized models, analytics tools, and embedded applications, creating new revenue streams across industries.