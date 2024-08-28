Gartner forecasts information security spending in India to grow 17% in 2025

End-user spending on information security in India is forecast to total $3.4 billion in 2025, an increase of 17.1% from 2024, according to a new forecast from Gartner, Inc. In 2024, spending is projected to total $2.9 billion.

“The CrowdStrike outage highlighted critical internal vulnerabilities, emphasising the need for many organisations to establish a more resilient and secure IT environment, prioritising their spending on endpoint and cloud security,” said Shailendra Upadhyay, Sr Principal at Gartner. “The outage prompted some chief information security officers (CISOs) to review or update their organisation’s prevention, response, and support procedures, while also ensuring that key employees with response and recovery responsibilities possess the necessary competencies.”

In 2025, spending on security services in India is projected to record the highest growth of all segments.

Within the security services market (which includes managed security services, security consulting services, and security professional services), managed security services spending is projected to grow 34.3%, outpacing security consulting services spending (10.9%) and security professional services spending (17.9%).

Managed detection and response (MDR), a subcategory of managed security services, is forecast to record the highest growth in the segment at 42.3%. “This growth is largely due to the ongoing cybersecurity talent shortage, prompting Indian organisations to outsource expertise and leverage economies of scale for comprehensive coverage and cost-effective risk mitigation,” said Upadhyay.

Spending on security software is projected to reach $1.3 billion in 2025, an increase of 14.8% year-on-year. “The growing spend on public cloud services, which Gartner estimates will increase by 34% in India in 2025, along with the adoption of AI and GenAI by both vendors and attackers, will continue to drive investments in security software,” said Upadhyay.