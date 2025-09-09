Gartner recognizes Pure Storage as leader in enterprise storage for 12th year

Pure Storage has once again cemented its position as an innovation leader in enterprise data storage, earning recognition as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Storage Platforms. Notably, the company was positioned highest for execution and furthest for vision, underscoring its ability to both deliver and anticipate the evolving demands of modern data environments.

This marks the twelfth consecutive year Pure Storage has been named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, previously topping the category for Primary Storage Platforms for five years before Gartner expanded its definition to encompass enterprise-wide storage platforms.

Meeting the demands of an AI-powered world

The surge of AI-driven workloads and the explosion of unstructured data have exposed the limitations of traditional storage models—fragmentation, silos, and costly complexity. Pure Storage has sought to answer this challenge through the Pure Storage Platform, which unifies block, file, and object storage in a single data plane while offering customers flexible, as-a-service consumption.

At its core, the platform is powered by Pure Fusion™, an intelligent control plane that enables organizations to build their own Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC)—a virtualized data layer designed to automate workload management, enforce compliance, and reduce operational risk across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

“Only Pure Storage has innovated an architectural approach that allows customers to better manage their global data, not just their storage,” said Charles Giancarlo, Chief Executive Officer, Pure Storage.

2025 platform innovations

This year, Pure Storage unveiled several enhancements to strengthen its platform’s agility, security, and performance, including:

Automation & compliance at scale: Pure Fusion now supports workload presets and remote provisioning, simplifying fleetwide management across file, block, and object storage.

Unified performance for modern workloads: Next-generation FlashArray™ and FlashBlade® systems extend Pure Storage’s ability to handle high-performance applications and the fast-growing universe of unstructured data. FlashArray now also supports native object storage, creating a true single architecture.

Built-in cyber resilience: Security remains central, with integrated governance features and partnerships that reinforce protection. Rubrik is the first cybersecurity partner to connect with Pure’s workflow orchestration for enhanced threat detection, while a collaboration with CrowdStrike is bringing the industry’s first validated, secure on-premises storage for CrowdStrike LogScale.

A platform built for the future

Pure Storage’s strategy goes beyond raw performance. By unifying data estates under a simple, intelligent, and autonomous control plane, it promises enterprises not just storage efficiency but the flexibility to respond to fast-changing business and technology needs.

For customers navigating the AI era, where data is both a challenge and an advantage, Pure Storage is positioning itself as the partner that can simplify complexity, reduce risk, and ensure scalability for the next wave of digital innovation.