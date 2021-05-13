Gartner says global chip shortage expected to persist until second quarter of 2022

Read Article

The worldwide semiconductor shortage will persist through 2021 and is expected to recover to normal levels by the second quarter of 2022, according to Gartner.

“The semiconductor shortage will severely disrupt the supply chain and will constrain the production of many electronic equipment types in 2021. Foundries are increasing wafer prices and in turn, chip companies are increasing device prices,” said Kanishka Chauhan, Principal Research Analyst, Gartner.

The chip shortage started primarily with devices, such as power management, display devices and microcontrollers, fabricated on legacy nodes at eight inch foundry fabs, which have a limited supply. The shortage has now extended to other devices and there are capacity constraints and shortages for substrates, wire bonding, passives, materials, and testing, all of which are parts of the supply chain beyond chip fabs. These are highly commoditised industries with minimal capacity to invest aggressively on a short notice.

Across most categories, device shortages are expected to be pushed out until the second quarter of 2022, while substrate capacity constraints could potentially extend to the fourth quarter of 2022.

