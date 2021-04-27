Gartner survey finds one in five workers consider themselves digital technology experts since Covid-19

Read Article

Nearly one in five workers consider themselves to be digital technology experts since COVID-19, while over half consider themselves proficient, according to a new survey from Gartner. An increased reliance on digital collaboration tools and lack of in-person IT support while working remotely altered many worker’s relationships to technology.

Whit Andrews, Research Vice President, Gartner said, “Workers seized on the crisis to improve their mastery of a wide range of technologies and applications in the space of a few months. Today’s workplace is vastly different from 2019’s, and CIOs must prepare their technology stacks, office spaces, IT teams and mindsets to embrace the new future of the digital workplace.”

Andrews presented the results of the Gartner 2021 Digital Worker Experience Survey during the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit, which is taking place virtually in the Americas. The survey was conducted in November and December 2020 among 10,080 full time employees at organisations with 100 or more employees in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific, to better understand worker’s technological and workplace experiences and sentiments.

