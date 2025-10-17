G+D and eero set new benchmark for IoT connectivity with SGP.32 eSIM integration

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has announced that its next-generation SGP.32 eSIM technology has been integrated into the newly unveiled eero Signal from eero, an Amazon company. The partnership marks one of the first commercial deployments of the SGP.32 eSIM standard, setting a new benchmark for connectivity in the smart home and IoT ecosystem.

Reimagining Connectivity for the IoT Era

As the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape continues to expand, manufacturers and service providers face increasing complexity in areas such as SKU management, carrier integration, and flexibility across markets. By combining G+D’s SGP.32 eSIM with eero’s advanced Wi-Fi technology, eero Signal delivers a single-SKU solution that eliminates the need for physical SIM cards, streamlining production and logistics for device makers.

The integration brings automatic network activation, remote carrier management, and seamless connectivity—capabilities previously confined to smartphones—into the IoT domain. The result is a dedicated cellular backup connection that ensures eero networks continue to function during internet outages, staying true to eero’s promise of “connectivity that just works.”

Driving Industry Momentum for eSIM and 5G RedCap

This collaboration also underscores the growing momentum of eSIM adoption and the emerging 5G RedCap standard, both pivotal for the next wave of connected devices. By enabling eero Signal to support these technologies, G+D and eero are encouraging global carriers to accelerate their readiness for next-gen standards and expand flexible connectivity options for consumers and enterprises alike.

Multiple Tier 1 mobile network operators are already collaborating with eero to bring eero Signal to market, marking the start of a broader industry shift toward dynamic, software-driven connectivity.

Simplified for Manufacturers, Seamless for Consumers

For device manufacturers, the integration of SGP.32 offers a significant boost in scalability, speed-to-market, and operational efficiency—simplifying integration, maintenance, and updates.

For consumers, it means instant connectivity, automatic carrier selection, and enhanced reliability—without the friction of inserting or managing physical SIM cards.

“At eero, our customers have depended on us for reliable connectivity for more than a decade. We understand how disruptive internet outages can be,” said Gabe Kassel, Head of Product at eero. “With G+D’s SGP.32, eero Signal can seamlessly load and switch carrier profiles over an existing internet connection—no preexisting cellular setup required. It’s connectivity that adapts instantly.”

“The adoption of G+D’s SGP.32 eSIM technology in eero Signal represents a major step forward for secure, flexible connectivity across the IoT ecosystem,” added Philipp Schulte, CEO, G+D Mobile Security. “This collaboration sets a new global standard for how connected devices communicate—securely, dynamically, and effortlessly.”

Setting the Stage for a Connected Future

eero Signal is slated to launch in the United States in early 2026, with international expansion planned soon after.

G+D will showcase its connectivity innovation portfolio at MWC Las Vegas (October 14–15), offering demonstrations of the SGP.32 eSIM standard and its wide-ranging applications for manufacturers, carriers, and consumers worldwide.