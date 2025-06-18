GenAI-powered analytics to drive contextual, autonomous decision-making : Gartner

According to Gartner, by 2027, 75% of new analytics content will be contextualized using generative AI (GenAI), marking a shift toward perceptive, adaptive, and autonomous analytics that tightly link insights with business actions.

“We’re moving from tools that support decisions to GenAI-powered analytics that make decisions,” said Georgia O’Callaghan, Director Analyst at Gartner. This evolution is expected to revolutionize enterprise software and business models.

A Gartner survey of 403 AI and analytics leaders (Oct–Dec 2024) found that over 50% of organizations already use AI tools for natural language queries and automated insights. However, current analytics remain largely static and manual.

Gartner predicts that by 2027:

20% of business processes will be autonomously executed by augmented analytics platforms.

2. Perceptive analytics will leverage GenAI agents to monitor real-time conditions like market shifts or supply chain disruptions, enabling instant adjustments and greater operational resilience.

Yet, Gartner warns of emerging risks. Over-reliance on autonomous systems without validation could lead to negative outcomes, reputational harm, and compliance issues. The phenomenon of “agent drift” — where AI agents deviate from intended outcomes — is a growing concern.

To mitigate this, guardian agents will play a critical role in enforcing guardrails and governance. “Building these agents should be a top priority for analytics leaders,” said O’Callaghan, as perceptive analytics becomes the norm.