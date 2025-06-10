Genesys Awards Partners Across APAC for Driving Innovative AI-Powered Experience Orchestration

Genesys honoured its top-performing partners across Asia Pacific (APAC) at the 10th Annual Genesys APAC Tech Summit. Held in Bangkok (Thailand), the event celebrated the regional partners that contribute to APAC’s thriving ecosystem dedicated to helping organizations orchestrate exceptional experiences that help drive improved customer loyalty, employee engagement and productivity, and operational efficiency.

With the theme ‘Leveling Up Together’, the annual Partner Awards Summit brings together partners, technical teams and solution leaders to explore how AI and digital technologies are shaping the future of customer experience. It spotlights partners who have unlocked new opportunities to deliver exceptional customer value, execution excellence and meaningful impact through the Genesys Cloud platform.

“Genesys partners are an extension of our sales team, helping drive accelerated results and achieving new heights together. Our robust network of partners plays a pivotal role in advancing our vision for experience orchestration and reinforcing our customer-centric approach. Together, we’re enabling businesses to prepare for the future with AI, cloud and digital technologies, while empowering our partners to build scalable, profitable practices. This year’s award winners have truly exemplified what it means to harness the power of Genesys Cloud AI to deliver empathetic, personalised experiences at scale,” said Gwilym Funnell, Vice President, Partners and Alliance, APAC at Genesys.

“Being recognised as ‘India Partner of the Year’ for the third consecutive year is a powerful testament to the trust our customers place in us and the strength of our collaboration with Genesys,” said Arijit Bonnerjee, Senior Vice President & Head – India Region, Tata Communications. “Together, we remain deeply committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, setting new benchmarks, and empowering enterprises across India with seamless, future-ready platforms.”

Genesys APAC Partner Award Winners for Fiscal Year 2025:

⦁ APAC Partner of the Year: Fujitsu Limited

⦁ APAC Innovation Trailblazer of the year: Spark New Zealand

⦁ APAC Marketing Impact Partner of the Year: NTT Communications Corporation

⦁ Japan Partner of the Year: Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co., Ltd.

⦁ ASEAN Partner of the Year: NTT MSC Sdn. Bhd.

⦁ Australia & New Zealand Partner of the Year: QPC Australia

⦁ Greater China Partner of the Year: Continuous Technologies International Limited

⦁ India Partner of the Year: Tata Communications Ltd.

⦁ Korea Partner of the Year: GS Neotek